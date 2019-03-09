Engaging with animals

She grew up as an only child but managed to acquire many brothers and sisters in lizards, parakeets and creatures that lived around her house. Sy Montgomery who has written about 30 books on animals friends for children and adults says she got to know them so well that today she is a passionate naturalist writing on her “children” who may be pigs or… “All my books or articles, written for kids or adults are saying the same thing…that is re-establish the connection humans naturally have with the rest of the animal world. But when we start to lose that, that is when we begin to get into the mess we are in..pollution, global climate change, deforestation and so on. I think it is particularly important, though, now to write for children and I am concentrating increasingly on doing that.”

Montgomery says,”When I was growing up I felt naturally attracted to other animals. I did not have lot of children in my life when I was growing up, but that was fine I had other friends life squirrels, lizard, Scottish terrier…I always felt here were these creatures around me who knew secrets that I did not…my Scottish terrier could hear things I could not, she could smell things I was not experiencing. So by having friends who were from another species I hooked into another world…at that time I did not know for instance that the cricket’s ears are on its knees or that spiders can taste with their feet, but I did know that they had something to teach me…that they were the teachers and I was the student. I think this is what pre-adapted me to go forth and write books on these subjects with that kind of excitement and deep respect….”

To research her books, films and articles, Montgomery has been chased by a silverback gorilla, embraced by a Giant Pacific Octopus and undressed by an Orangutan, not to mention the tiger which chased her in India. Her excitement continues unabated though and her book The Soul of an Octopus has won her many awards.

Passion for pig

Her fourteen year old passion, however, has been her engagement with her pig who she says grew into a great Buddha master,”…it was only much later that I learnt how much fun kids were with our 750 pound pig Christopher. He was the subject of a book I wrote called The Good Good Pig. He was the centre of our life then…right now we have a small flock of hens and a boar called Sally…when Christopher was there were other animals.

He instinctively attracted so many people to him , we had a small family…other people’s children, visiting aunts and uncles…we always had people. They would bring…essentially their garbage…and that would be Christopher’s dinner…”

Montgomery says, “I write about everything I can because you never know what is going to work. I write about conservation, I write about animals and people and how we can live together on this planet…I write in every form of media to convey the same message.”