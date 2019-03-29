Embracing teaching

What does it mean to be a person of faith in a world of many faiths? Barbara Brown Taylor finds answers to a question most relevant to the times, in her new book, Holy Envy.

If her book tells the story of religious literacy, her life is a story by itself. Ordained as a priest nine years after the church authorized the ordination of women, Taylor felt she had found what she was looking for by serving as the rector of a church.. But five years later, she left to become a professor of religion, where she taught the world's religions.

On the courageous step of giving up her rectorship and becoming a teacher, Taylor says, “…it was a huge culture shock to go from being full-time parish minister to full-time college teacher. Everything changed - what I wore in the morning, where I parked my car, what was on the nameplate on my door. So everything changed.”

And, she says,” I held myself to the Golden Rule, which was teach these other traditions in the way I wished they would teach mine - in other words, with respect, with some degree of honor about the best and not just the worst. I experienced holy envy, which was every tradition that I visited, either in the textbook, but far more importantly, in person, as students and I piled in the college van and visited all kinds of communities. I would walk in and immediately find something to fall in love with - the beauty of the space, the tenor of the discourse, the teacher for the evening, the hospitality we were offered. So I ended up being just bowled over by the beauty and kindness that I encountered every place I went.”

Taylor believes,” If God is revealed in many ways, why follow the Christian way? At my age, because it's the way I know best. I have learned the stories. I know how to look up Hebrew and Greek. I have practiced this tradition long enough to become somewhat wiser about my own ego needs and theological questions. To switch ships now, for me, would be to go back to first grade, and I don't have time to do that. So the wisdom I've accrued in my tradition is too valuable to me to let go.

The wisdom I've accrued in my tradition also, if I look at it in a particular way, gives me bridges to learn more about and appreciate more about other people who have invested similar amounts of time in their traditions. But in terms of why choose one, I can't honestly tell you that it's because I've compared and chosen. That's not true. This is the tradition I found myself in….The Dalai Lama tweeted, about the world's traditions. What they do have in common is teachings about compassion and ways to handle the destructive emotions. And I just thought that was a wonderful way to look at what the traditions do have in common…”