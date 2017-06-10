Don’t go bacon my heart

There is something about bacon. The sound that it makes when it sizzles and splutters in oil is like music to my ears. The fragrance that wafts in the air as it fries is like the best of perfumes. And once crisp, yet juicy, it can inspire poetry.

So it doesn’t surprise me at all that bacon—along with other forms of pork—has a huge fan base. From social media and literature to food-loving groups and poets, everybody loves some good pork.

I am a card-holding member of the pork lovers’ association. The first dish I think I ever cooked was chilli pork, the recipe of which I picked up from a very old book at home. It was a Chinese publication, and carried some very simple recipes for Chinese dishes. I took some small cubes of pork meat, marinated it with a paste of ginger and garlic, soya sauce and vinegar. Then I dredged it in flour, fried it and kept it aside. In hot oil on high heat, I fried red chillies, ginger slivers and onion. The pork went in, along with capsicum and green onion chunks and a happy dash of chilli sauce. And the dish was ready.

The recipe comes up occasionally on social media groups dedicated to pork. Everybody has a favourite pork dish, and everybody has very, very strong views on what, in his or her opinion, is the best way to cook pork. I am a member of two ardent Facebook groups called The Porkaholics and Calcutta Pork Addicts. A group called Pork Lovers has such drool-worthy pictures that I never open the page until I have had a full meal. Its mission is simple: giving and taking: the knowledge and art of cooking pork dishes!!! The exclamation marks are theirs.

That there is a thriving world of pork lovers on the Net became apparent to me when I was looking for a slogan for a poster. I grew up on posters that spoke of peace and love, but I found that they were almost being elbowed out by those on bacon. Either you love bacon or you are wrong, says one. My favourite colour is bacon, says another. The slogan on yet another harks back to an old song: don’t go bacon my heart, it says.

Some incurable quibblers are going to say that there are such groups or slogans dedicated to, say, kale or mackerel, too. Sure, but as we pork lovers know, we are different. Has Ogden Nash written anything on either subject? He hasn’t, has he? On the pig, however, he has a lovely little poem.

Some days ago, I learnt that one of my favourite cook book writers, Roald Dahl, yes, his food books are as good as his short stories, had a poem about a pig, too. It was a bit different from Nash’s ode, which is simply called ‘The Pig’, and goes like this:

The pig, if I am not mistaken,

Supplies us sausage, ham and bacon,

Let others say his heart is big—

I call it stupid of the pig.

Dahl’s poem, is a bit, well, Dahlish. He writes:

They want my bacon slice by slice

To sell at a tremendous price!

They want my tender juicy chops

To put in all the butchers’ shops!

They want my pork to make a roast

And that’s the part’ll cost the most!

They want my sausages in strings!

They even want my chitterlings!

The butcher’s shop! The carving knife!

That is the reason for my life!

That’s the middle part of the work. I won’t tell you how it ends.

The writer, who grew up on ghee-doused urad dal and roti, now likes reading and writing about food as much as he enjoys cooking and eating. Well, almost.