Decoding a warrior

Writer Ashok Banker is prolific in terms of the number of books penned but also variety of genres. From literary and crime fiction to science, fantasy and horror form part of his oeuvre. The common thread in all is his ability to keep the readers engaged and curious. This is evident from the success of his Ramayana and Mahabharata series which are credited to have revived interest in the epics and the well received crime stories. Now turning to historical fiction he brings the first of a thrilling trilogy “Ashoka: Lion Of Maurya” (Westland Publication) on India’s greatest ruler.

The book jacket

The taut story moves fast while providing vivid description of the place, people, culture, customs and norms of the period thereby creating a perfect blend of fact and fiction.

Edited excerpts:

On how the trilogy came about

I was born into an Anglo-Indian Catholic family. My Hindu father was out of the picture and was a father only in the biological and legal sense. My mother chose to give me a name that captured the ambiguity of my identity: Ashok Kumar was a sly nod to the great king who was neither Hindu nor Buddhist but was tolerant to both religions. In the place for Religion/Caste, my mother put “Indian”. And so from the birth itself, I was casteless, irreligious and naturally as I grew up I was curious about Ashoka and why I was named after him. When I learned that his father Bindusara treated Ashoka’s mother badly, it felt even more ironic. I knew that someday I had to write his story.

On his interpretation of Ashoka

My views are best expressed through this trilogy itself. I believe it was his violence that led to his later embrace of non-violence. The greatest warriors are always the foremost proponents of peace because they know the devastation that war brings. War is a zero sum game: everyone loses, there are no winners. It’s sad that Ashoka had to slaughter so many, and engage in an unacceptable genocide of a great republic of Odisha to learn a lesson he should have understood much earlier. This inexplicable contradiction is the very reason we are fascinated by him as a historical character. It is similar to the contradiction of Rama who invaded a great nation like Lanka only to retrieve his wife, and then later exiled that same wife!

On the difficulties in writing the series

There’s a paucity of non-fiction history books on this period. Except for a few basic details, mostly collected from tertiary sources or unreliable religious texts which have their own agenda, we know almost no facts about the Maurya period. Recent archaeological discoveries and ongoing analyses have brought out details of Pataliputra city and the architecture, but almost nothing new about Ashoka or the Mauryas. The trilogy is an attempt to create a fictional narrative based on the known facts of what might have been. The factual details are based on actual archaeological findings. The characters and story and their actions are of course, an imagining of what might have been, could have been. I had to spend several years researching not only the history of India but also historiography. Indian history has been notoriously mistreated by the early so-called ‘Orientalists’ and ‘Indologists’ who approached the subject with a clear western Judeo-Christian bias and drew broad assumptions that have no basis in fact. The hardest part of researching the ancient past is to separate the historian’s bias from the account.

On the research

I’ve read all the available history books on that period and the preceding and following eras, and on Ashoka as well. I visited various artefacts, including the fragments of the magnificent edicts he left behind. I studied archaeological works that describe the proportions and materials used in building the cities. For instance, this book starts with a detailed description of Pataliputra – that is based on the known archaeological facts, and also compares the city to other famous cities of that era. Wherever possible, I have used actual details.

The edicts are valuable relics which provide some insights and surprises. For instance, did you know that Kaurwaki is the first (and virtually the only) woman and Queen named in an official edict? One has to study socio-political systems, economics, and other humanities also to form a complete picture of the society of that era. There are other clues. For instance, the association of Ashoka and the lions, which remains even today as our national symbol, could possibly have been linked to his love for animals. I’ve referred to this in the book wherein I narrate the famous legend of him killing a lioness with only a stick, but connect it to this love for animals. It’s my attempt to take these tiny historical clues and build a narrative out of them.

On excessive violence prevailing in that period

Those were brutal times. Even the Buddhist scriptures tell us in gory detail about the violence of Ashoka’s era. All that violence came about due to the lust for power. Ashoka’s story is a journey from violence to peace. The saga of how he was forced to resort to the same brutality to survive, and to protect his mother and loved ones, and later in life, how he repented that early violence and dedicated his life to spreading the message of peace through Buddhism. To understand him, it’s necessary to see the violent society he was born in.

On the role of historical fiction

To some extent, it helps us give great personalities their due. Not just Ashoka, Chandragupta Maurya hasn’t been given his due like many other great kings, queens, commoners and artists of the past eras. There are so many other stories of common people and social injustices waiting to be told. Indian history is a treasure chest of riches that we should all be exploring. My Itihisa Series attempts to tell these untold stories. Historical fiction is an entertaining way to make readers curious about actual history, it’s a gateway into the study of history.

On the danger of people accepting historical fiction as truth

The danger isn’t from books but from rubbish television serials. People watch them and believe they are telling you the true story. They believe that the fair-skinned actors are accurate portrayals of those gods or historical personages.

Historical fiction on the other hand is clearly labelled fiction. Historical fiction even at its most tenuous, simply presents you with an opinion – perhaps this was how it was. It is up to the reader to imagine the rest, to decide what might have or might not have been. You are not being seduced by stars, music, exciting visuals and exaggerated dialogues and special effects. I will trust a historical novel over a TV serial or film any day. It’s an intelligent person’s medium, not an idiot box.

On what is in the pipeline

The ‘Chanakyaneeti’ trilogy tells the unknown story of Kautilya’s childhood and youth, ‘Maurya’ is the story of Chandragupta as well as the grown-up Chanakya. Then is the Shivaji trilogy on the great Maratha warrior. After that comes from my Moghuls series, Lakshmibai, Razia, and others.