June 21, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The crackling opening scene of The Blue Bar started in Damayanti Biswas’s consciousness in 2017. “I was at a workshop led by Sri Lankan-British author, Romesh Gunesekera,” says Damayanti over a video call from home in Singapore. “The prompt he gave us was to write about somebody unaware of being watched.”

That became the first scene of the book, where the paths of a remorseless killer, a missing dancer and a haunted inspector converge. “We see a young woman, Tara, posing in a blue sari in the railway station. We see she is following instructions. That scene came to me in that workshop and stayed there for two years. After I finished You Beneath Your Skin (2019), my then agent, asked what’s next and I sent him the scene. He said, ‘why don’t you see what can you do with it?’” That’s how The Blue Bar came to be.

Writing the blues

Born in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, Damayanti studied English Honors at Lady Brabourne College in Kolkata before moving to Delhi to study fashion design at NIFT. The Blue Bar in the title came from Damayanti’s subconscious. “It is a bar at The Taj, in Delhi and at that time, rather outside my budget (laughs). There is also the connection of the blue sari that Tara wore in the opening scene. So blue became a theme.”

The Blue Bar is the first of the Blue Mumbai series, though Damayanti had planned the book as a standalone. “The publishers bought two books from me as they liked the protagonists Arnav (the inspector) and Tara. The ending, was somewhat different originally. There are certain events that had happened in The Blue Bar, which had consequences, which the characters and I have to live with. Right now it is a duology and I’m in developmental edits for book two, which will be out on October 24, 2023.”

Despite having the setting and characters, which makes the writing of a series easier, the 47-year-old author says the villain is key for her. “Getting into the consciousness of the villain is important and so it doesn’t matter that I know the protagonists well.”

Exploring new worlds

Describing herself as the sort of writer who does not always write what she knows, Damayanti says she writes about what fascinates her. “I like to write about what I feel I can reasonably know without appropriating someone else’s lived experience.”

The Blue Bar is a police procedural and Damayanti discovered that the Mumbai police is a different beast from Delhi police. “You Beneath Your Skin is set in Delhi and I did a ton of research for that but none of that was particularly useful because Mumbai is a very different city from Delhi.”

The book is set in two timelines—when the dance bars closed and when they reopened. “In the present, it is set in the 20 days between Dasara and Diwali.” The original structure of the book, however, was linear. “Earlier all Tara’s chapters were in the past. During editing, they decided that Tara would only be there in the first chapter and then her arrival would be a surprise. So I actually ripped apart the first 30,000 words and put it in flashbacks.”

Set-ups and pace

It wasn’t easy, Damayanti says, because the present timeline is tight. “It was hard to have the modern timeline and have all the back-story in between. Indian writing is not pacy. It is not we are known for. We are known for setups. You set up the entire back story of the Mahabharat before coming to the battlefield and even then we have the Bhagavad Gita before the battle begins.”

With research having to be targeted, Damayanti had to figure out contacts in the Mumbai police. “I visited lockups. I spoke to sub inspectors, constables, senior inspectors, and got my story vetted.” Damayanti took forensic training for a day. “I ate meals with the constables. I drove around and located where some of the famous bars were. I figured out where these people would have lived, back in the early 2000s when the bar scene ended.”

Tinsel town

If it is Mumbai, the film industry has to be involved and Damayanti visited the sets of Tanhaji. “Ajay Devgn was not on set that day, but I saw one piece being shot 20 times over five hours and that became a chapter in the novel. I spoke to people to figure out things about the film industry and of course read tons and tons of books.”

The importance of setting in a thriller, Damayanti says depends on the reader. “For some, it’s enough to be told that you’re in Venice, Italy and so a Dan Brown or James Patterson single-line description of the setting would do.”

Crime novels where atmosphere is part of the book, is, however, what Damayanti prefers. “Setting is important for me. I was hyper aware that it was Mumbai and stalwarts had written about it. Everybody in India knows or at least thinks they know that what a day in Mumbai is like.”

The Blue Bar has been optioned by Endemol Shine (the company behind Black Mirror and Grantchester among others) and Damayanti candidly admits to there being a good reason for production companies writing the author out of the equation. “A novel and what comes on screen are two different art forms. What works in print may not work on screen. If you read Sacred Games, and watch the show based on it, they are two different things and are both equally good. I would be happy to give inputs. I have zero ego.”

