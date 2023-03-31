An extract from Yogesh Maitreya’s Water in a Broken Pot: The language of pain

March 31, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

In 1956, nearly half a million Mahars converted to Buddhism, following the path Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar had shown them. Growing up in a Dalit basti in Nagpur called Takli Sim, Yogesh Maitreya remembers his grandmother lighting candles in front of a couple of photos of Ambedkar and a statue of Buddha. But Buddhism in Maharashtra, he writes in his memoir, Water in a Broken Pot, did not affect everyone on the same scale. While many took up Ambedkar’s call for education, some were incapable of doing so because of dire economic circumstances, and his family was part of that group. Yogesh, however, learnt to read, and found the language to articulate the pain of Dalits. An edited excerpt:

George belonged to a fisherman community. After the implementation of the Mandal Commission Report in 1992, many first generation learners from OBC (Other Backward Classes) castes across India started gaining admission into central universities. This, as George frequently narrated, changed the political fabric of student politics and the discourse of caste in these universities, which were hitherto dominated by Brahmins and Savarnas. George was the product of this changing politics; this was apparent from the stories he told me of his student days at the English and Foreign Languages University in Hyderabad. George disliked these universities because he perceived them as dens of butchering the imaginations of Dalit-Bahujan students about life. He was the first person who rescued me from being swallowed up by the infatuation of English language. ‘The question is not whether we (Dalit-Bahujans) understand English or not; the question is whether English understands us or not,’ he once said. On weekends, for me, spending time with him was the escape I required from the intellectually and emotionally monotonous and lethargic life at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. Apart from being a judicious reader, George was also a movie buff. He taught me how to watch movies with their rootedness in our lives and how they have been negatively affecting, not to mention caricaturing, the lives of Dalit-Bahujans for decades.

Exploring realities

George and I were those first-generation learners who had entered into Brahmin-dominated universities in India and could not help but defy their methods of teaching/learning at a later stage. Yet, this had given a space, contradictory to our lived experiences, in which we could explore the realities behind the making of movies and literature in India. So with George, as I was learning to watch movies in all their subtle ways of sabotaging the idea of life with which the Dalit-Bahujan population lives every day, I could not help but think about the hazardous impact Bollywood movies had had on my father. He had invested a large part of his life into watching these films. Yet, he never knew that the movies he watched were either a mockery of the life of his kind or created notions in his head which made him hate his own life. The cinematic imagination became more normal to him than his life itself. I too was under the influence of such notions until I started to read books. With George, I began to learn to see the casteist notions which movies form in our heads. My father did not get the opportunity to learn to see his own erasure in movies. A man who cannot see his own erasure in the national imagination, through movies or literature, is a man fettered by the times. He is unable to question what he sees or reads because the means — language — by which he can resist his erasure has long ago been snatched away from him by the politics of his country.

With George, I began to understand the many roles language plays in our lives, one of which is to degrade some and praise others in society. Conversing with George gradually made me aware of language’s modus operandi in Brahminical spaces, which make Dalit-Bahujans lose contact with their history of emotions and feelings and the language which they beget. I believed my liberation in caste-society was not in acquiring anything material that provides power, but essentially in acquiring a language in which no one could define me but me. And for that, my sensibilities had to be rooted in the history of my ancestors and our struggle against casteism. This made me imagine that liberation is not a condition without pain but an achievement of a language with which a man understands the root cause of his pain. You do not necessarily feel liberated even if you are happy. But you feel liberated if you possess the language to understand your pain.

Water in a Broken Pot: A Memoir; Yogesh Maitreya, Viking/Penguin, ₹499.

Excerpted with permission from Penguin Random House India.