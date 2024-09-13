GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz: On British writer Roald Dahl

The British writer Roald Dahl was born on this day in 1916. How well do you know him?

Published - September 13, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Radhika Santhanam
Radhika Santhanam
Daily Quiz: On British writer Roald Dahl
This musical fantasy, for which Dahl wrote the screenplay, is based on a children’s novel. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
1 / 5 | Who was the Norwegian grandmamma in Witches, who Dahl “absolutely adored” and who was “a wonderful story-teller”, modelled on?

