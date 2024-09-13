Daily Quiz: On British writer Roald Dahl

1 / 5 | Who was the Norwegian grandmamma in Witches, who Dahl “absolutely adored” and who was “a wonderful story-teller”, modelled on?

2 / 5 | What connects Dr Seuss’s Great Day for Up!, Slyvia Plath’s The Bed Book, Joan Aiken’s Arabel’s Raven, and Roald Dahl’s Matilda?

3 / 5 | Dahl’s first commissioned work was published anonymously and was based on how he crash landed a biplane. What was it called?

4 / 5 | Dahl adapted six of his stories for a television series. Four of the episodes were directed by a man who once made his own film twice and who filmed a psychological thriller in a series of 10-minute takes to make it look like one shot. Name him.

5 / 5 | The Royal Mint rejected the idea of a commemorative coin to mark the centenary of Dahl’s birth. Why?