Daily Quiz | On Booker Prize winners

Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka won the Booker Prize for his second novel The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, about a dead war photographer on a mission in the afterlife. Here is a quiz on the literary prize’s past winners.  

1. She was an Irish and British novelist and philosopher. Best known for her novels about good and evil, sexual relationships, morality, and the power of the unconscious, she was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II for services to literature. She has written a book about Jean-Paul Sartre’s work, the first book about the author to be published in English. Name the novelist.  

Iris Murdoch

