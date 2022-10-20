Daily Quiz | On Booker Prize winners

Sindhu Nagaraj October 20, 2022 12:28 IST

Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka won the Booker Prize for his second novel The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, about a dead war photographer on a mission in the afterlife. Here is a quiz on the literary prize’s past winners.

Daily Quiz | On Booker Prize winners

Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka won the Booker Prize for his second novel The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, about a dead war photographer on a mission in the afterlife. Here is a quiz on the literary prize's past winners.

1. She was an Irish and British novelist and philosopher. Best known for her novels about good and evil, sexual relationships, morality, and the power of the unconscious, she was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II for services to literature. She has written a book about Jean-Paul Sartre's work, the first book about the author to be published in English. Name the novelist.

Answer: Iris Murdoch

2. This author's book is semi-autobiographical, and the major part captures the author's life in Aymanam. Upon receiving the award, the citation noted, "The book keeps all the promises that it makes". Name the author.

Answer: Arundhati Roy

3. He is an English novelist, poet, short story writer and translator. He has received praise for his portrayal of life among the privileged governing classes during the early to middle 1980s in the book he got the Booker Prize for. The book touches upon the emergence of HIV/AIDS, as well as the relationship between politics and homosexuality, and its ambivalent acceptance within the 1980s Conservative Party and mainstream society. Name the author and the book.

Answer: Alan Hollinghurst, The Line of Beauty

4. This author's Man Booker Prize-winning novel was made into a film that won several awards. The storyline of the film revolves around two survivors of a shipwreck, a 16-year-old boy and a tiger. Name the book and the author.

Answer: Life of Pi, Yann Martel

5. He is an English novelist, screenwriter, musician, and short-story writer. A Nobel Laureate, he was nominated four times for the Booker Prize before he finally won. His Prize-winning novel is set in the large country house of an English lord in the period surrounding World War II. The film adaptation of the novel was nominated for eight Academy Awards. Name the author.

Answer: Kazuo Ishiguro



