Capturing the essence of North Karnataka through his stories

Hubli-based journalist and Kannada author, Kumar Bendre’s, latest book Vyagra and other Novels, deals with the social problems, challenges and dilemmas that people face

June 13, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST

Shilpa Anandraj
Author Kumar Bendre

Author Kumar Bendre | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Journalist and author Kumar Benre’s Kannada novel, Vyagra and other Novels, published by Veeraloka Prakashana, was recently released by Kannada film director, Nagathihalli Chandrashekar at Ramanashree Hotel, Sampangirama Nagar.

The release was a part of the publishing house’s one-year anniversary celebrations, where 12 other books were launched. The event was attended by stalwarts including Rajya Sabha Member GC Chandrasekhara, CN Manjunath, TN Seetarama, Vishweshwar Bhatt, Ravindra Bhatt, Jogi and G. Mohan.

The book cover

The book cover | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vyagra..., Kumar says is a collection of three novels, Vyagra, Alivu and Avasana, and speaks of complex social problems, challenges and dilemmas that people face. Vyagra is a story of an oppressed man who lashes out against the system in anger. “Alivu and Avasana set during COVID-19, brings out the harsh realities of unemployment, hunger, death.”

Alivu revolves around a lower middle class family, says Kumar. “The family loses its source of employment as they struggle with hunger and loss. Avasana is about a temple purohit. During the pandemic, all places of worship including temples were shutdown. Avasana is the story of one such purohit, the only earning member in his family and what they do to keep the family afloat during the trying times.”

Written in the Hubli dialect, Kumar says his book and the stories capture the culture, lifestyle and essence of Hubli. Kumar, a graduate of Fine Arts and Master of Arts Kannada (MA), currently works as a journalist in Hubli. He took to writing prose and poetry two decades ago. Some of his notable works are Paravasha, Manasemba Maayaavi, Gandhi Vrutta Dange, Nirvana, Madappana savu, Daali, Jogavva.

With film director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar during the launch in Bengaluru

With film director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar during the launch in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jogavva was launched in 2006 at Akka Vishwa Kannada Sammellana in Washington. The book received an award in the novel competition at the sammellana. Kumar’s book. Nirvana, his collection of short stories won the Rajya Kannada Sahitya Parishad award, while another short story collection, Devara Nele, won the best story prize in the Sankraman literature competition.

