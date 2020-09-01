Book on Jaipur royals brings alive stories of forbidden love and forged wills

In ‘The House of Jaipur’, Australian author John Zubrzycki lifts the veil on the life and legacy of Sawai Man Singh II and Gayatri Devi

Rudyard Kipling believed that Providence had created maharajas just to offer mankind a spectacle. Their vices and virtues, lives and loves became inextricably woven into the fabric of Indian folklore. The fairytale dimmed with Independence, but the legend lives on.

When Padmanabh Singh, the present ceremonial maharaja of Jaipur ascended the throne in 2011, he inherited not only a profusion of palaces and forts, but also a heritage of lawsuits. The 22-year-old polo-player has rather large shoes to fill, especially those of his grandfather Brigadier Bhawani Singh, Maha Vir Chakra, and his great-grandfather the dashing Sawai Man Singh II (Jai) and his third wife Gayatri Devi, who Vogue magazine once described as “a dream in sari and jewels”.

Her life that The New York Times called “of novelistic dimensions, part E.M. Forster, part Jackie Collins”, the times she and Jai lived in, and the crumbling empire of riches they left in their wake is the focus of John Zubrzycki’s book. The author-journalist-researcher with an abiding love for India looks at the final decades of the British Raj and the evolution of democracy through the prism of this princely state in The House of Jaipur — The Inside Story of India’s Most Glamorous Royal Family (published by Juggernaut).

John Zubrzycki | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“My first book was on the last Nizam of Hyderabad Mukarram Jah, who had this unique Australian connection, having moved there in the early 1970s to create a ‘durbar in the desert’ where he could drive bulldozers through the outback. In the process he blew what was one of the largest fortunes in the world. Writing that book piqued my interest in princely India, because it looked at the role of the British in emasculating them through the subsidiary alliances, integration of the princely states in the lead up to Independence, abolition of the privy purse and its effect on the fortunes of India’s royals,” says Zubrzycki in an email interview.

While the Jaipurs have been in the public eye for than half a century, playing polo with British royals, entertaining the jet-set and laying out hunts for Hollywood’s rich and famous, Zubrzycki says “there had never been a book that looked at the dynastic dramas that took place from the time Jai became the maharaja until now. Jai and Gayatri Devi are at the centre of the story”.

‘The House of Jaipur’ published by Juggernaut | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gayatri Devi (nicknamed Ayesha after a character in Rider Haggard’s She), whose almond eyes and beauty harpooned the spectator, was from the Cooch Behar royal family. The story of her mother, the remarkable Indira Devi Gaekwad, was also largely untold. “Anyone who has read Gayatri Devi’s memoir A Princess Remembers is only getting a fragment of the story. There was so much more — opposition to Gayatri’s marriage from the British, her unacknowledged half-sister, Jai’s philandering, the lives of his other wives, Gayatri’s controversial political career, and, of course, the litigation that tore the family apart,” says Zubrzycki, adding that the story is a very relevant one of how tradition and modernity collide and “how India’s princely families have tried to adapt to a more changing, globalised world”.

Zubrzycki unearths hidden gems with his remarkable storytelling. He describes how Thomas Cook ran its own Eastern Princes Department to enable maharajas to attend Queen Victoria’s jubilee celebrations, the extraordinary circumstances in which Mormukut Singh was crowned Sawai Man Singh II, palace intrigues and the raising of a young prince in the midst of debauchery, his years at Mayo College with an army of servants and nine syces, dinner at Firpos with a teenage Gayatri, and the fairytale proposal to her in a Bentley while driving around London’s Hyde Park.

In writing it over a year and a half, Zubrzycki reached out to each branch of the family for interviews, consulted thousands of pages of legal documents in order to make sure that the book was balanced and fair and researched at the India Office Records at the British Library, London, the National Archives of India, New Delhi, and newspaper archives.

Zubrzycki is now working on a short history of India and on a biography of the magician Gogia Pasha. He says, “I have been visiting India for more than 40 years and have seen huge changes in that time, not always for the better. But there is something enduring about Indian culture that keeps grabbing me and won’t let go. Most importantly, I find the people incredibly warm and open. India is an extraordinary repository of untold stories — it’s a historian’s paradise and a biographer’s dream.”