Between tradition and wisdom, the poet speaks

Poet H.S. Venkatesh Murthy is the chairperson of the 85th Sahithya Sammelana, at Kalburgi, beginning February 5. He is gearing up to address lakhs of Kannadigas, but he is also speaking of ‘mouna’, and ‘ekanta’. Why do we hear only the conch that declares war, and why not the silence that exists before it is blown -- he asks. A true blue poet that he is, he speaks the language of poetry even when he speaks of politics. As someone who sees himself as continuing tradition, he can never separate from himself Adiga, Bendre, Putina or Kumaravyasa. So even when he tells you that every child in Karnataka should study Kannada, he will say it with a line from one of his favourite poems, using metaphors. Venkatesh Murthy believes that language which binds communities, finds its finest expression in poetry and hence he believes that just like the poet can get under the skin of language, he can grasp the subtle feelings of people and be their voice. He is the poet, and the perfect teacher, as he toggles between slipping into quietude and spreading the fragrance of great poets.

Excerpts from an interview with the poet.

The 85th Sahitya Sammelana will take place at Kalburgi. What is the importance of a Sahitya Sammelana to a society?

The Kannada Sahitya Sammelana is very special, it is a Kannada pageant so to say. Thousands of people congregate for the Kannada language. It has no other interest: not of religion, caste, or politics. The Kannada land and Kannada language are the only interests that drives the Sammelana. It is also an occasion to reawaken Kannada pride in the people of this land. Since people gather in large numbers, it is also an opportunity to physically see the Kannada community. It should not be reduced to a fair, it is an utsava, a pageant, procession.

If Utsava and outwardliness (bahirmukhate) form one part, silence and inwardliness (antarmukhate) form the other. We should not lose interest in either. Being part of a community and being alone, both shape the writer. Samsara makes your experience rich, but you also need aloneness to detach from it and look at this world objectively. Truth is important both for us, and the spiritual seeker. But the difference is that for them the destination is important, for us, the process is important. The path is the experience, and literature captures that experience. To burn in the “Vyakta Madhya” (the middle path that is knowable), is the most important in the process of seeking truth.

In this journey towards truth, you take your past along. Without memories, there is neither life nor literature. The present where the past and future find a place is the moment of literary creation. This becomes the voice of the community, and gradually the creator disappears. A Sahitya Sammelana rekindles the spirit of the past, and gives voice to the dreams of the future.

If it is language, land and people that are being celebrated, shouldn’t we call it Kannada sammelana? C.P. Krishna Kumar who chaired the Sahitya Sammelana in 2011, said it should be rechristened as Kannada Sammelana.

Language has no existence of its own. Only when two people talk to each other language is born. The varnamale is not language. The highest manifestation of language is in literature, particularly in poetry. A language therefore, is a vessel of meanings. You touch it and it begins to resonate. Pu.Ti. Narasimhachar called poetry “Ananda Granthi”, ananda here does not mean pleasure, it refers to a rasa sthithi. Therefore, it is through language that one bathes internally. Vyasa, Valmiki, Kumaravyasa, Pampa etc are the writers who facilitate this inner bathing. They make sure that our sensibilities are nurtured in a way that keeps us human. So the Kannada kavya tradition is like an ocean, and the poets who respond to this tradition from their own time zone is the wave from today. A new note to an ancient music. What I write is my contribution to the present and future, even as I hold a mirror to the past. What we do in the present is to reorganize/reset tradition. It is like Pampa looking into a mirror today, and adjusting his hair.

Since literature captures life, it is Kannada Sahitya Sammelana.

You have said that the writer is the coming together of ‘lokanta’ and ‘ekanta’. It is also the coming together of ‘sadya’ and ‘shashwata’. In other words, this mega event is to uphold the community spirit, but over the years it is all about celebrating individuals. The controversies around the choice of the chairperson is also perhaps coming from here.

Let me look at it differently. The community wants to speak, and they do so through the writer. He gives expression to their dreams, desires, opinions and aspirations. He becomes the language through which they speak, and he thereby preserves both the Yugadharma and Atmadharma. To use an example from music, it is like chorus singing. You can hear the numerous voices in it, but you also hear it as one. Like VIBGYOR. So when the poet speaks, the common man feels: “I wanted to say this, but Bendre said it!”

However, as you say, today’s emphasis is on separateness. Red is different, blue is different etc. We have lost the ability to coalesce everything into a single colour. Mix or mishra is always beautiful, it is sad that we no longer seem to appreciate it.

We had writers like Rajaratnam, Aa. Na. Krishna Rao, and Ma. Ramamurthy who literally waited on Kannada all their lives. They called themselves ‘paricharakaru’, took Kannada across the length and breadth of the state. We had writers like V. Seetharamaiah, and T.S. Venkanaiah who through their lives gave us the model for a Kannada way of life, the Kannada emotional world etc. It is true of Shivaram Karanth and Masti as well. They lived a life larger than their own, constantly energising the Kannada community. We have lost those people, and we have lost that Kannada world too.

Creation is as important as transmission. So in our Kannada literary world, the creators and transmitters have co-existed. For instance, Kuvempu created, B.M. Shri transmitted. In our own times, it was A.K. Ramanujam who took the vachanakaras and contemporary writers to the larger world. While there is the deity who resides in the sanctum sanctorum, we have deities who come out for festive processions as well. We need people who sit in the dark and meditate for light, and we need people who go from house to house distributing light as well. Literature has to spread through resonance. Rajaratnam and V. Seetharamaih believed in the resonance method. Bendre and Adiga did the same. Pu.Ti. Na on the other hand was such an introvert, that he chose the reflective method. Even in a public speech, after the opening line, ‘Dear Friends’, Putina would speak only to himself, slipping into his personal world of Valmiki, Vyasa, Vedanta...

Today, we have drowned ourselves in cacophony, both the soft tones of the ‘bhavageethe’ and the majesticity of the ‘yakshagana’ are drowned in this noise.

Almost in every Sahitya Sammelana the agenda is to ‘Save Kannada’, and that Kannada should be the medium of instruction. Why is it that we have not been able to influence a sound policy decision?The government apart from shutting down schools, is also not sure if Kannada should be the medium of instruction.

I know for sure that in Karnataka the emphasis should be on Kannada. We have to give it supremacy. Without speaking or thinking in Kannada, you cannot create the language. A language has to be put to constant use, it has to be born again and again from time to time. Sambhavami Yuge Yuge.

The other thing is as the late U.R. Ananthamurthy emphatically maintained all his life, common schools are the only hope. Primary schooling has to be done in Kannada. Only regional language learning gives you experience, else you will only be a storehouse of data. English can be taught as a language, but Kannada must be made compulsory. The language of the streets has to become the language of education.

And as far as government policy on mother tongue is concerned, it is the problem of becoming cosmopolitan. Look what has happened to Mumbai, where is Marathi? Similarly with Bangalore. Also, now parents can decide what language their children should learn, and they can even go to court. But a more serious problem is that our children also go to English schools, it scares me. Do you remember Adiga’s line “Tanna Kishkindege Taane Pahare”? We build walls for protection and they become our prisons. This has to be discussed at the national level.

Isn’t it sad that Halegannada, Kumaravyasa, Pampa... are all confined to research students?

We have to get children hooked on to the taste of Kannada, we have to work like the teaser of a film. A few years ago, a group of professionals came to me with the desire to study halegannada. I devised a programme for them and for three odd years we did it every month. There is no meaning in hopelessness. Each of us have to do our bit. You cannot sit in your ivory tower and expect Bhuvaneshwari to sort it out.

Rajarathnam was a foot soldier who travelled tirelessly, but I tried it in St. Joseph’s college where I taught. We should all do it in our own spheres.

As the chairperson of Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, what do you consider your inheritance and what is your responsibility?

Whatever I have received (Pitrarjita) and whatever I have earned (Svayarjita) forms my inheritance. Pampa, Ranna, Bendre, Kuvempu, Adiga, Kanakadasa, Sufis, Tirumalamba, Janakamma... all of this is my inheritance. This is my inheritance and that of all Kannadigas as well. My responsibility is to make this inheritance my nityakarma (daily routine). To think, to read, to experience and to dream in Kannada. It is not even ‘read’, it has to be the ‘parayana’ (recitation from memory) of Kannada. Because Kannada was recited, our farmers could speak of Sarvajna, Kanakadasa, or Nijaguna Shivayogi like their own. All these memories are getting eroded, there is a strange forgetfulness (vismarane) that engulfs us now.

All the past masters are looking at the present with curiosity, we have a responsibility to fulfill. Won’t my grandfather ask me, “I bequeathed my property to you, what have you done with it?”

I remember your peom, Americadalli Billu Habba?

Yes. Let the Krishnas and Balaramas of this world go to Mathura and showcase their talent, but as in the poem, I want to ask, “when will you come back to Dwaraka?” Only the old remain in Dwaraka. To use Ekkundi’s line: “Amma, Nimma manegalalli kandirenu kandana?” If you don’t mind the language of metaphors, that mother is Kannadavaa, as well as Bharatha Mathe.