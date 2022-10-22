Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on Michael Crichton

Humanity’s biggest threat has always been itself: Engerraund Serac



Born on October 23, 1942, author Michael Crichton always wanted to be a writer; so he joined Harvard College to study literature. He realised one professor was giving him low marks on purpose, so he submitted an essay of a great English writer under his name. Just as he expected he got a ‘B-’, prompting him to switch to biological anthropology. The essay of which author, born in India and known for his dystopian novels, was responsible for the shift in his life?
George Orwell
In 1973, Crichton wrote and directed Westworld, about an interactive amusement park containing lifelike androids that begin to malfunction. Yul Brynner plays an android gunslinger that gets infected and starts killing guests. Crichton wanted to portray the android’s pixelated point of view. This led to the first use of which technology that is very common in movies now?
CGI — Computer Generated Imagery
One of Crichton’s favourite authors was an English writer, who was also trained in medicine but achieved fame through his books. That author wrote The Lost World in 1912, which was one of the first to bring dinosaurs from academic research papers to popular culture. Crichton also wrote a novel under the same name as a sequel to a 1990 book that warned us about genetic engineering. The novel birthed a movie franchise, which is one of the highest-grossing film of all time. What novel was this, and who was the writer whose work it shares its central theme with?
Jurassic Park, Arthur Conan Doyle
In 1994, Michael Crichton was the only person ever to top film, book, and television charts simultaneously. The film was Jurassic Park, and the book Disclosure. The television series he created eventually became the sixth longest running medical drama globally. The series dealt with critical issues faced by the busiest department of a hospital and its staff. What series was this, which was named after the call sign of the department?
ER (Emergency Room)
Crichton started writing thrillers to pay off his medical school debt. The first book he published under his own name was The Andromeda Strain. The novel is written as a report documenting the efforts of a team of scientists investigating the outbreak of a deadly extraterrestrial microorganism in Arizona. Under examination the microbe contains hydrogen and carbon, but what vital component does it lack, which leads the researchers to realise it is extraterrestrial?
It has no DNA or RNA (no genetic material which is vital for life on Earth)
In 1984, Crichton co-wrote and programmed a video game based on his novel Congo. Players choose between three adventurers who set out on a quest in South America to find the lost city of Zinj and its treasures. Along the way, they investigate several mysterious deaths, face cannibals, gorillas, and a genetic engineering experiment that’s gone terribly wrong. It sold 1,00,000 copies but is tough to find online because of its name. What is the name, which might bring up either an e-commerce company, or a river?
Amazon
In 1996, Crichton wrote the screenplay for Twister, which became the first film to be released on DVD in the U. S. It follows a group of amateur storm chasers who try to deploy a scientific research device into the centre of a tornado. The device is named ‘Dorothy’ after the main character of a movie in which a tornado plays a central role. Which classic film was this a reference to?
The Wizard of Oz
Prey is a 2002 Crichton novel, written as a warning about developments in science and technology. Due to an installation issue in a lab, certain robots escape into the wild. They become solar-powered, self-sufficient and start reproducing and evolve rapidly into predators. What are these?
Nanobots
Eaters of the Dead is a 1976 Crichton novel that starts as a fictionalised version of the actual travels of Ahmad ibn Fadlan, a 10th century Arab Muslim traveller. The remainder of the novel is a retelling of Beowulf. In both the book and in actual history Ahmad ibn Fadlan is shown meeting and discovering the traditions of a particular group of people. This includes a ship burial, where the body and a boat is set on fire and set adrift. What group of people are these, who are also the theme of a hit show on Netflix?
Vikings
Dragon Teeth is the final book of Crichton and is set in 1876 in the American West. It is a fictional retelling of the ‘Bone Wars’, a true story of an intense rivalry between Othniel Charles Marsh and Edward Drinker Cope. What historically important artefacts were these two researchers fighting about?
Fossils
