Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on Michael Crichton

3. One of Crichton’s favourite authors was an English writer, who was also trained in medicine but achieved fame through his books. That author wrote The Lost World in 1912, which was one of the first to bring dinosaurs from academic research papers to popular culture. Crichton also wrote a novel under the same name as a sequel to a 1990 book that warned us about genetic engineering. The novel birthed a movie franchise, which is one of the highest-grossing film of all time. What novel was this, and who was the writer whose work it shares its central theme with?