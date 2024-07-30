Author Krishnamurthy Biligere on his 2024 Sahitya Akademi win

One would expect to catch children’s author Krishnamurthy Biligere in Bengaluru for a book or organic farming event, following his book Choomantrayyana Kathegalu bagging the Kendriya Sahitya Akademi‘s Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2024. The author, however says over the phone, “I am cutting grass in my field at Biligere village and my hands are muddy. Can we talk when I am on my way to the government school where I teach?”

Krishnamurthy Biligere, 61, who retired as Joint Director, Collegiate Education was earlier principal of the Government First Grade College, Huliyaru, at Chikkanayakana Taluk of Tumakuru district. Though he shuns publicity, he is known in Karnataka as a farmer and leader of organic movements, summer camp specialist, children’s author, folk singer and theatre artiste.

Armed with an MA in History from Bangalore University, Krishnamurthy has 27 books to his credit,two of which have also won the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Puraskar.

His first book on poetry for children came out in 1983. A few years later, Gaayagondide Garike Gaana ruing the atrocities on nature and Padyada Mara, a book of children’s rhymes, both received the Karnataka Sahitya Akademi Award. Many of his essays and poems are part of the syllabus at Bangalore, Mangalore and Dharwad Universities.

“I take up relevant topics that are nature-friendly — from village life, farming and agricultural philosophy to something I term ‘sweat-culture’ that encompasses a perceptive understanding of working with bare hands in soil. I have always directed my content towards children and hope that it interests elders and piques their curiosity too,” says Krishnamurthy.

GN Mohan, founder of Bahuroopi Publishers, which brought out Choomantrayyana Kathegalu, says, “My association with Krishnamurthy goes back to when we were post-graduate students and our friendship was cemented with a shared hunger for literature and poetry. His first book was released when he was still a graduate and four decades on, his writings have gone on to bring him honours. It is his simple language and passion for nature, soil and crops — the macrocosm he visualises that the young need to feel and preserve — that have struck a chord with readers. ”

Mohan says he was ruing how the Kannada Sahitya did not have anything to offer young adults this year when Krishnamurthy’s draft of Choomantrayyana Kathegalu reached him. “How timely it was I thought,” says Mohan, stirred by the writer’s plot comprising real-life experiences woven with fantasies that centre around a character called Choomantrayya. “It reminded me of the legend of the Pied Piper who symbolised hope for the townspeople of Hamelin; both youngsters and adults can relate to him.”

Son of the soil

Choomantrayyana Kathegalu starts off with the ruckus created by a large number of rats that plunder the coconut fields belonging to Balubiddhivantayya, Choomantrayya’s neighbour. Despite his best efforts, Balubiddhivantayya is unable to tackle the situation and Choomantrayya steps in. Using his street smarts and basic farming know-how, Choomantrayya’s suggestion of lining the fields with water trenches for rats to quench their thirst, proves to be a winning solution.

Krishnamurthy is surprised that his work, emanating from rural settings, won him a national commendation. “I would say my book was well timed as post-COVID, people realised the value of soil and organic produce. It is terrific to feel the earth in your hands and witness the rudiments of creation — a single seed multiplying by the thousands to create more flowers, fruits and vegetables. If this is not in the realm of fantasy, then what is?”

His family’s deep agricultural values have stood him in good stead. “My grandmother used to sing lullabies which still ring in my ears. Many of them are farmer’s melodies and coastal songs. I remember those breezy sunsets when she sang to me in our fields. I also grew up listening to my father singing about the Ramayana while I accompanied him on the harmonium as a teenager. This is how my passion for soil and melody was nurtured,” says Krishnamurthy, who now sings for children he meets in the fields, classrooms and his theatre workshops.

Many a muse

Krishnamurthy says many people have had an impact on him. He remembers Shivananjaiya Balekayi who practices scientific and sustainable farming and who was instrumental in conducting farming interactive sessions, organic movements and agri-tours. Japanese farmer and philosopher Masanobu Fukuoka who showed the world a unique and simple method of natural farming sans machines and chemicals, is another role model.

Krishnamurthy also regards the efforts of India’s waterman Rajendra Singh, a Ramon Magsaysay Awardee from Alwar district in Rajasthan, who revived traditional techniques and brought water to villages abandoned for decades due to water scarcity. “They were all my heroes and motivated me to realise my journey. My dream is to see government schools with teachers who will bring back the joy of reading books in children,” he says.

Author, journalist and environmentalist Nagesh Hegde who penned the foreword says the ‘spirit and force’ of Choomantrayya’s character is in itself a testimony to Krishnamurthy’s creative energies, adding, “That’s why he repeats that a seed sown in a young mind never goes waste.”

No wonder Krishnamurthy, gladdened with the response, says the seed for the second part of Choomantryyana Kathegalu has already been sown, and will sprout soon!

