Author Khyrunnisa A has two different books ready for release

The Panchatantra, a collection of folk tales written sometime in 200 BC, is one of the best-loved fables in India with its humorous yet insightful stories about man and animals. Mali, a beloved writer in Malayalam, had also written stories about the animal kingdom and their close encounters with human beings. Karadi Tales had rejuvenated some of the tales of the Panchatantra in audio books and multimedia. Anthropomorphised animals and stories spun around them have always had a special charm. And now, Khyrunnisa A, author of the popular Butterfingers! series, narrates 13 stories that are all set in the animal kingdom.

“The Lizard of Oz and Other Stories, as the book is titled, looks at the world from the perspective of animals, especially the smaller ones that we see around us such as lizards, mosquitoes, ants, book worms, bees and centipedes. There are a couple of stories that feature lions and peacocks but most of the ‘protagonists’ are household creatures,” she says.

The protagonists

So there is a lizard from Australia that inadvertently travels to India and finds itself in an Indian home averse to geckos, a toothless lion that is forced to seek an alternative, a centipede that has to wear shoes to school, and the travails of a bee that does not believe in being busy. “There is a lot of word play and generous use of metaphors and similes. There are allusions to certain characters in classics and famous quotes from the classics. The collection of short stories is meant for adults and children,” she adds.

Written over ten years, of the 13 crisply spun yarns, woven with a lot of humour in her characteristic style, 10 were published in Dimdima magazine. Three new ones were penned for this book. “The title was what came first. And then the stories, one after the other. To ensure that the facts were right about each animal, I had to do a great deal of research. Moreover, even the names of many of the protagonists were a twist or a pun on their species, biological name or scientific classification. The names were not random choices,” explains the author, a popular quiz master.

Although she has stopped conducting quizzes, her attention to facts and accuracy can be seen in the scientific details that are cleverly camouflaged in the stories. For instance, Mama mosquito, rather hesitantly, tells her son, Culic, that although female mosquitoes can live up to two months, the lifespan of male mosquitoes are just about a week or so.

“I enjoyed trying to come up stories that go against what we assume are the general characteristics of a certain species. For instance, in ‘Antzzzz’, Formica and Formi are laidback twins who would rather enjoy life than run around all the time like most ants do,” she laughs.

‘Tongue In Cheek, The Funny Side of Life’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Illustrations by Krishna Bala Shenoi add a visual dimension to the story. Meanwhile, the award-winning author’s collection of 51 articles, which were written for a fortnightly column ‘Inside View’ for The Hindu MetroPlus in Thiruvananthapuram, has been published by Westland Publications as Tongue in Cheek, The Funny Side of Life.

‘Page after page of absolute unadulterated fun,’ states best-selling author Manu S Pillai on the cover of the book, which has been illustrated by Priya Kuriyan. “The articles were written over a couple of years and so I had to select the ones I wanted to go in the book and then the publishers wanted me to group them on the basis of themes such as ‘Gastronomical glitches’, ‘Wedding wows’, ‘Fun in the city’ and so on. It was tedious but once it was done, I felt it made sense,” she explains.

In a witty foreword to the book, Khyrunnisa writes: ‘Names, places and incidents are not entirely the products of the author’s imagination and every resemblance to any actual person, living or dead, creature, great or small, events, momentous or trivial and locales, exotic or familiar, is deliberate.’ She goes on to add that every incident narrated in the book actually happened to her and all that she has done is spice them up a little!

The Lizard of Oz and Other Stories will be released at a children’s book fete in Madurai on August 4. The launch of Tongue in Cheek, The Funny Side of Life is likely to be in the latter half of August.