Author Jhelum Biswas Bose shares how she bloomed into well-being with flower power

Life is a series of serendipitous moments that blend into a bigger picture, and the same holds true for Jhelum Biswas Bose as well.

There is nothing in her mien to suggest Jhelum Biswas Bose once suffered from severe asthma and depression. Today, Jhelum credits her good health to the healing power of flowers and she has documented her journey in her first book, Phool Proof.

Like most little girls, Jhelum was fascinated with flowers and fairies, an enchantment never quite left her despite a very different career path. From doing book reviews and a stint in teaching to being the beauty editor of a popular magazine and then later, part of the marketing team for a French beauty brand, Jhelum has donned different roles to get to where she is today.

“Working for a French beauty brand was like being a child in a candy store,” says Jhelum, adding, “Though I was enjoying every bit of my career, I developed a very severe asthmatic condition and doctors were unable to pinpoint a cause or cure. It worsened to a point where I was unable to work or step out in public and had to be confined at home.”

Jhelum was introduced to Bach flower remedies by a family friend who would give her occasional doses. (Bach flower remedies are solutions of brandy and water containing dilutions of flower material developed by Edward Bach in the 1930s.) “They always worked well for me and I never really gave them much thought. However, I eventually did a course on Bach while in London for a makeup course.”

Once again things fell in place and her move into starting her own range of beauty products — Jhelum Loves It — happened quite organically.

A beehive had broken in her colony and she found herself saddled with about 10 litres of honey. “Christmas was around the corner, so I thought I would bottle it up for friends. Then I realised honey is also a great cleanser. So, I added some lemon oil and tea tree beads to make a golden honey face wash,” she says, adding it was a big hit with her friends.

A friend growing apricots gave her, apricot oil so she made face oil with that. “Things kept growing from there,” says Jhelum, whose line now includes body, hair and face care. Her products are handmade and created in small batches; they can also be customised.

Jhelum says writing Phool Proof anchored her during a time when she was going through a dark phase of depression, anxiety and anger issues. “Writing a book made me get up every morning and train my thoughts. It was cathartic and working daily on a subject as beautiful as flowers also helped.”

Jhelum also credits her regular Buddhist practice for bringing order to the chaos in her life. “It made me get up every morning and start afresh even if I faulted the day before. I realised life has immense potential and we need to tap it from within; nobody else can do it for us.”

Phool Proof also includes a section on DIY beauty remedies and floral recipes.