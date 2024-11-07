Archana Mohan’s A Sad-Happy School Day promotes empathy in children through relatable stories

It was a sad day at school. All the children were struggling with some thing or the other. Vivaan and Aanya fought over a kite, Harleen was unable to catch a ball, Amir shivered in cold, unable to put on his coat

But the real turning point came when Miss Jaya, the class teacher, stepped in and asked a powerful question: “Who wants to help a friend?”

In a gentle, non-preachy way, Archana Mohan’s upcoming book A Sad-Happy School Day illustrates how empathy can transform a tough situation. Instead of solving their problems alone or competing with each other, the children in the story come together, each lending a hand to make things better. The smiles that replace frowns on each page demonstrate the warmth and connection that arise from kindness.

In a world where children are often taught to excel individually, fostering empathy and understanding for others can be a challenge. In her soon-to-be-launched book A Sad-Happy School Day, a new children’s title being publiched by Children’s Book Trust for ages three to five, the author gently turns the spotlight onto these crucial social-emotional skills. Written in simple, heartfelt language, the book tells the story of a classroom where ordinary struggles turn into moments of kindness and teamwork.

Social-emotional learning

Each child’s struggle is portrayed with warmth and detail, showing emotions many children will recognise in themselves. “You can’t explain concepts of inclusion and empathy to children by telling them what to do. Children learn when they experience the effect of empathy,” says Archana, co-founder of Bookosmia, a publishing platform for young people and a children-led movement to embrace neurodiversity.

A Sad-Happy School Day bagged the first prize at the Children’s Book Trust Awards 2023 in the category of empathy, compassion, kindness and inclusion (social-emotional learning) for ages three to five years.

Empathy is woven into the story through relatable, everyday situations. Young readers see that Vivaan, Aanya, Harleen and Amir experience real feelings of sadness, frustration and helplessness. By presenting these feelings authentically, the book validates children’s emotions and invites them to recognise similar feelings in their friends and peers.

For parents, teachers, and caregivers, A Sad-Happy School Day serves as a tool to initiate discussions about emotions and actions where the story can be used to ask questions like, ‘How do you think Harleen felt when she couldn’t catch the ball?” or “What can we do if we see someone who needs help?’ “These conversations encourage children to reflect on their own behaviour and to consider kindness as a natural response to others’ struggles,” adds Archana.

Archana believes that the years zero to eight in a child’s life are the most crucial for shaping their emotional and cognitive development. During this period, children are highly impressionable and the experiences they encounter lay the foundation for their future learning, behaviour and social skills. Archana advocates for nurturing positive emotional connections and providing children with supportive environments where children of all abilities can understand and express their feelings, which help them grow into kind and resilient individuals.

“In the conventional school setup, small changes can help bring in the idea of inclusiveness,” says Archana. According to her, fidget breaks in conventional classrooms are incredibly helpful for kids with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) as they allow for short bursts of movement that help release pent-up energy and increase focus. “By giving these children an outlet for movement, teachers can help them manage their need to fidget, which, in turn, helps improve their attention span, reduces impulsivity, and promotes engagement in learning tasks,” she adds.

Beyond ADHD, recognising signs of sensory sensitivities in children, such as a heightened sensitivity to bright lights, loud sounds, or particular textures, can go a long way in making a classroom space inclusive. A child who squints, covers their eyes, or becomes visibly uncomfortable in well-lit or noisy settings may be experiencing sensory processing issues. “Identifying these signs early on allows educators and caregivers to make adjustments like dimming lights, reducing noise, or offering calming breaks that help create a more comfortable and conducive learning environment for all students,” she adds.

While Archana takes sessions for parents, educators as well as young people on topics like inclusivity, her writings sensitively portray neurodiverse characters. Through her stories, she emphasises the value of accepting differences and celebrating unique perspectives.

Her earlier book Extra is on understanding Down Syndrome and is based on the real story of a family and I see You, I get You is a handbook for caregivers of neurodiverse children. “We are in the process of publishing a booklet on teacher’s resources for fostering inclusive classrooms in association with Ek Step Foundation,” says Archana. Bookosmia will be conducting its annual Inclusion Fest from November 15 to December 15, encouraging neurodiverse children and young adults to tell their stories in the medium of their choice.

Bookosmia also runs a child-led movement called Not That Different to understand mental health and embrace neurodiversity through publishing, podcasting and events. The platform brings out content in the form of comic books and books by neurodiverse children.

Archana Mohan will be taking sessions at the Vizag Junior Literary Fest (VJLF) on November 23 and 24 at Hawa Mahal. For details regarding VJLF, call 9866628484 and 9985122022.

