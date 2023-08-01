Anita Nair on ‘Bipathu and a Very Big Dream’: ‘The biggest challenge in writing children’s fiction is finding the right tone’

August 01, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

Bipathu, the precocious nine-year-old in the little village of Kaikurussi in Kerala, has three great loves—her elder brother, Saad, the actor, Hrithik Roshan, and football. All three come together in Anita Nair’s charming children’s book, Bipathu and a Very Big Dream (Puffin Books), released on Sunday morning at Bookworm on Church Street. The book is dedicated to “Mohammed Saad in Bangalore” and “Duggu, Kaloo, Ranga and Jimmy in Dehghat and Sunderapandi, Nachimuthu and Zoon in Bangalore.”

“Mohammed Saad is a friend’s son,” the 57-year-old author says. “The first time he and his little brother came to visit me at my home, the two boys and I had a wonderful time together.” Saad, Anita says, created an indelible impression on her. “His determination to overcome the limitations caused by his condition and his resolve to do everything his brother did, left me feeling humbled.”

Celebrating the spirit

When she started work on Bipathu And A Very Big Dream, Anita knew she had to celebrate Saad’s spirit. “I decided to weave in a child with cerebral palsy into the story and that helped me to talk about other aspects of the condition – the lack of sensitivity among even family members and societal disdain.”

The seven dogs, four in Himachal and three in Bangalore including her two gorgeous Chippiparais, Sunderapandi and Nachimuthu, Anita says, light up her life. “I wanted to say a little thank you to them for safeguarding my soul in a happy place.”

Duggu, the puppy Bipathu rescues, Anita says is based on a dog in Himachal. “Duggu liked to wake me up by bouncing on me. My friend, whose dog Duggu is, asked me one morning, ‘Did you know Hrithik Roshan is called Duggu?’ That was how Hrithik Roshan makes a cameo appearance.”

Staying put

Some years ago a school teacher from a small town in Maharashtra asked Anita to contribute a story for a children’s magazine that would circulate in the district. “She said she would do the translation. It was meant to encourage reading among children in rural areas.” Anita was in Kerala at the time. “I wrote a story about a girl called Bipathu, who refused to dislodge herself from my mind and eventually I knew I had to write a children’s novel with Bipathu as its central character.”

Maash (teacher), or Shree Raman, who first appeared in Anita’s audio-short story, ‘The Little Duck Girl’, makes a welcome return in Bipathu And A Very Big Dream. Anita says she is grateful to actor Prakash Raaj who gave voice to Maash. “He made the character so real a presence that it seemed pre-ordained that Maash had to appear in this children’s novel even though the audio story had been out for more than two years when I started work on Bipathu And A Very Big Dream. I wove Maash in initially as a minor character but he acquired muscle and sinew, and became very important.

Darkness to light

‘Madama’, (westernised woman), the other grown-up on Team Bipathu, was born, Anita says during the dark days when she was going in for corrective eye surgery as her vision was failing quite badly. “I have a small cottage in Mundakotukkurussi, my ancestral village in Kerala where I spend a great deal of time. One side of my property has a little lane that leads to a madarsa and the children who would go past for their early morning Arabic classes would call out ‘Good Morning Madama’ if they spotted me. I found that both funny and endearing.”

The beautifully illustrated (Parmita Mukherjee) novel is set in early 2022 and the mentions of the pandemic and lockdowns were organic, Anita says. Bipathu and a Very Big Dream is Anita’s seventh children’s book. “The biggest challenge in writing children’s fiction is finding the right tone for the narrative voice. The greatest joy is discovering the unsullied innocence within me that enables me to write children’s books with a wide-eyed gaze.”

Return to Kaikurussi

Kaikurussi, where all the action takes place, is the village where Anita’s first novel, The Better Man was set. “I brought back the village in ‘The Little Duck Girl’. When I started work on Bipathu, Kaikurussi seemed the perfect setting as Maash was already there.”

Eating Wasps, Anita’s 2018 literary novel, is coming out in a new paperback edition. “With Eating Wasps, my last literary novel, I once again wanted to explore the lives of women. One of the recurrent themes in my writing is the gender equation and how its skewed nature suffocates women to such an extent that even what is a fundamental right of every living being – the right to an identity- has to be battled for.”

With 2001’s Ladies Coupe, Anita says she was trying to talk about woman’s search for an identity. “Eating Wasps is about women preserving their identity despite the constant challenges, be it patriarchy, misogyny, the male gaze or even technology and especially from conditioning that ceaselessly demands how a woman may or may not be.” Bipathu And A Very Big Dream was how Anita says she redeemed the radiance of her soul.

And for all Inspector Gowda fans, the third book in the series following 2016’s Chain of Custody and 2012’s Cut Like Wound, is coming out in December 2023. “It is long overdue but I truly hope that all Gowda fans will think it was worth the wait.”

