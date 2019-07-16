No breaks for Andaleeb Wajid

Eighteen books in nine years; five of them in 2018 alone, spanning different genres — romance, science fiction, horror, to only name a few. Some are for teenagers, others for adults. Remember the food-based More Than Just Biryani? And No Time for Goodbyes, which one reviewer described as “Time Machine meets Cinderella”?

Ask Andaleeb Wajid, who was in the city last week for the Kovai Bookalatta, how she remains so prolific, “I don’t think about it,” is the reply. “I like to write and don't stop myself by saying, ‘I’ve finished a book, I should take a break”. There are so many stories inside my head and I want to put them all down.”

How does she keep track of them, I wonder. For one, she works only one story at a time. Second, she notes down ideas and this, she says, is very important. “They can evaporate if I don’t put them down. If there is an idea worth exploring, I put it down somewhere. When I get to a stage where I am wondering what to do, I look at it again.”

When she decides to develop one, she starts writing freehand. “I put down whatever I want — initial thoughts about characters and their back stories for my references — which may not go into to the book or make sense to anyone else.” Once she is ready, she begins to start writing.

In 2018, Andaleeb created a buzz when five of her books released. “That was mostly because of publishing schedules,” she exclaims, explaining that two books had actually been submitted much earlier. She laughs that publishers can't keep up with her and so she’s moved to self-publishing. “I have all these stories and don’t want to wait to get them out,” she says but clarifies that some books will be published out the traditional way.

On her table There’s lots right now by my bedside but the two I am reading are Magical Women, in which many of my friends have written stories and Friends From College by Devapriya Roy. The second just arrived and I brought it with me to read on this trip.

This shift to e-books is her way of “exploring how much more writing I can put out. It’s been a month and the response has been decent.” I point that’s probably because she already has a fan base and she agrees instantly. “It makes reaching out much easier. People who know my work are definitely going to pick them up.”

With a foot in both worlds, Andaleeb weighs in on the self versus traditional publishing debate. Accepting that she too once looked down upon the former, she terms the stigma associated with self-publishing as “unfortunate”. The answer to my questioning look is “It gives control back to the writer.

You give up certain things in traditional publishing. But the flip side is that an editorial team looks through your book. With self-publishing, there is a compulsion to bring out the book without going through due process, which has its own merits,” she is emphatic.

The other issue is a having a physical copy. “It makes a difference at a time like this,” referring to her readings and workshops at the festival. “I can’t wave an e-book at the kids. The advantage of having a physical copy outweighs everything else.” And then she flips that too. “At the same time, the e-book allows me to reach a wider audience people who like my writing and want to see more of it.”

Marketing vs writing Andaleeb is known to do all she can to market her books but only “in my spare time,” she says, adding wryly, “we all have to anyway these days.”

But it doesn’t take precedence over writing. “I have to do some writing done every day,” she announces firmly. “No specific word count but I prefer to do it first thing in the morning. It’s my fix for the day.”

If the morning routine doesn’t happen, she gets jittery; “like today. I just want to go back to the hotel and write.”

At which point, I ask what she prefers personally: print or e-book? She plumps for the latter because it gives her the “luxury of having a book with me at any time. When I read a print book, I find myself tapping the edge to turn the page.” She reflects that this could be because “we are all so used to screens that it’s easier to adapt to one more. I lose concentration faster with a physical book.”

Has she ever faced a phase when she couldn’t write? “Not yet,” she smiles, and then, “touch wood”. Not finding any, she knocks on her head. Andaleeb had taken taken a break in 2014 because she had published 10 books by the end of 2013. “In retrospect, it was a silly thing to do,” she muses. “I thought I need time to recharge. So I got a job, made new friends... it let me accumulate new experiences and I was a new person when I went back to writing. So in that sense, it helped. But I was forcing myself not to write and counting time till I could get back.”