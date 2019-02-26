“Mia knew she had come out of Mumma’s heart and Papa’s heart.” The protagonist of Nandana Sen’s latest book In My Heart (Puffin) knows she is much loved. But when Mia learns that she has a “tummy mummy”, she decides to find out more about her. With simple text matched by vivid illustrations, In My Heart is a lovely way to introduce the concept of adoption to children. In this interview, the author speaks about the making of the book and how she writes for children:

Let imaginations soar Nandana Sen feels that children’s books should be fun, not preachy | Photo Credit: Mala Mukerjee

Why adoption? And why a picture book?

I have a question for you too! (Smiles) Don’t you feel that alternative family situations have never been properly addressed in our popular culture, or mainstream media? In India, the lives of thousands of vulnerable children could be transformed by loving homes, yet there is virtually no coverage of adoption in kids’ books here. I wanted to open up a way for children from all family backgrounds, traditional and non-traditional, to celebrate how different kinds of families come together inseparably through love, including not only adoptive families but, for example, those with LGBTQ parents, step-siblings, or a surrogate mother. And what better way of exploring the ways of love with little ones than picture books?

Your text is simple but the words have been chosen with care.

All children’s authors would agree that writing for formative minds is a joyful but gigantic responsibility; every word must be chosen with care. But this book tumbled out of me quickly and rather seamlessly. It was brewing in my heart for a long time! (Smiles)

Your Process of Writing When: Usually at night. I often go to bed after my four year old goes to school!

Where: Anywhere quiet.

How: I jot down ideas wherever I can — my phone, my diary, a used envelope. I brainstorm my way through a rough structure in longhand, and write it on my laptop once the outline is clear. Oddly enough, I always write the first draft quickly, then agonise over making every word just right.

What: Bananas and peanuts. Yes, I take after Mambi! (Laughs)

Both Mambi and the Forest Fire and In My Heart have serious topics at their core. How do you balance that with readability?

Both these books focus, in different ways, on equality and empathy, but they need to stand on their own as playful, imaginative stories that captivate a child. For instance, Mambi is a spunky monkey who wants to fly and swim like her ‘cooler’ jungle mates, but discovers that she has her own special gifts that help save her friends. Mambi sparks off discussions about how all of us are equal, with unique abilities and interests that we must embrace. I’m glad that Mambi has been so loved by kids (including children with special needs, whose experiences are insufficiently represented in children’s books).

As for In My Heart, the dynamics of all non-traditional family situations have much to do with how the world accepts their ‘normality’ and the equal bond of the heart. But it was critical that these books let imaginations soar; that they be fun, not preachy!

What do you look for when picking up a children’s book?

I love books that are wildly inventive, that transport you to new worlds even as they make you understand your known world better. Books which, without being didactic, encourage children to think critically and creatively, and promote a kinder, more inclusive view of our world. Wicked humour is always a plus!

A page from In My Heart

Tell us about the books you enjoyed reading as a child. Which children’s writers do you love now?

My all-time favourite was Abol Tabol by Sukumar Ray; most loved characters, Alice (in Wonderland), Piglet (of Winnie the Pooh) and Dr. Seuss’s grumpy Grinch. I also adored all children’s books by Rabindranath Tagore, Roald Dahl, Ashapurna Debi, Satyajit Ray, EB White, Leela Majumdar, E Nesbit, as well as those authored by my grandparents Radharani Debi and Narendra Deb and my mother Nabaneeta Dev Sen. My daughter and I also love reading Eric Carle, Sudha Murty, Mo Willems, Paro Anand, Anna Dewdney.

Any more books in the pipeline? Will these be picture books?

Yes, two are: Mambi and the Rain Dance (on diversity and tolerance), and EarthSong, a play in verse about how kids can protect the environment and save the planet. I’m also writing a book called Mother Tongues, on three generations of rule-breaking women writers in my family.