A portrait of contrast

Anna Quindlen’s latest novel, her ninth, is titled Alternate Sides. “Everything morphs and changes and there is no place I have ever been which morphs and changes most consistently as New York city does,” says the American author.

Speaking of the characters in her book, she says, “They want everything to be set, my life is set, my job is set, my marriage is set…but the truth is nothing is ever set. It morphs and changes all the time.”

Quindlen goes on, “When I first started on the book, I used Alternate Side because there is a parking aspect to it which ended up being a minor backdrop. The truth is that by the time I was done and I had written about class, race, marriage and men and women it worked on a whole lot of other levels. I am not sure if I would have kept the title if it only referred to parking but since it referred to the chasms, the gaps among and between people, it worked perfectly….Everything in New York is a metaphor. But parking is a metaphor for power and control…the quality of life can be so tenuous that having a place to park your car where it will not be towed away or ticketed represents everything that New York city throws at you.”

Quindlen’s book revels in the contrasting pulls of routine and change, “The characters Nora and Charlie live in a dead end block in Manhattan. There are two groups of people on the block…those who own the houses and those who make it tenable for the owners to live there, the nannies, the watchman and so on. This is about a moment when the block is shaken by an act of violence that reveals massive fault lines, not only amongst the haves and have nots, between the men and women but also between Nora and Charlie. When we meet them they are married for twenty five years…there have been little bumps but there is a routine to it. The event upsets this routine and they do not quite know how to handle it. They are at the age when they know that if certain things have not happened for you, they are probably never going to happen now.”

Dealing with ageing

Quindlen continues,” I think, in general, women tend to deal with ageing better than men do for a variety of reasons. One is that our life has been morphing and changing all the time. Theirs have been fairly consistent. Women are surprised to have it all when they 50-60. If men don’t have it, they cannot reconcile to it. Somehow Nora and Charlie did not quite hit the mark…it is hard to be important in NY…”

Quindlen says, “I know exactly how the book is going to begin and how it is going to end. The middle is really the hard part but also the exciting part because that is where the discovery comes…My favourite part of writing is when it is over”