From candid to casual

It was a pleasant evening at Wandering Artist, Chennai, as the cosy gathering was treated to two literary gems — classic short stories to be accurate. Sujatha Vijayaraghavan read Annapoorani by Anuthama and Paal Kanakku by SVV in that order. Predictably, the session, which began on a highly emotional note ended in a lighter vein, SVV’s humour relaxing the listeners, who laughed heartily.

It was great to revisit an author with whom one has grown up. It did not matter that one was too young to understand all that she wrote, especially the adult world with its complex emotions. The style was so conversational and true to life that for a youngster it was not difficult to get involved with her characters.

Retained the charm

Reading her much later as the stories were reprinted was a different experience, the charm intact. Listening was bliss — Sujatha’s fluent reading with the right intonation and the semi-dark atmosphere — it was not difficult to visualise the Act, written in first person.

Annapoorani revolves round a child, who moves a woman, facing her own challenges. Drawn into a battle between her daughters, the woman moves out to the front steps of her house, facing the street. Kanchipuram town is festive on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram. Houses are decorated with fresh mango leaves and beautiful kolams. She too was in a celebrating mood until the siblings threw a monkey wrench, starting a quarrel, which was escalating into a full-blown fight, hysterics included. The bustle of the street soothes her mind, which is in a turmoil, and the breeze cools frayed nerves. Her eyes set on a young girl — poor, if her cheap cotton skirt is any indication. Happy to play with a small aluminium ladle, she calls herself Annam (“Rice, Saraswati’s mount... I’m the third Annam,” laughs the child). The woman is summoned to the ‘battlefield,’ only to return and continue the dialogue with the child, who is innocent but takes your breath away with her wisdom. And such faith in people and the goddess she worships, faith she seems to pass on through her radiant smile.

The twist in the end shakes the listener from the near-trance state. Sujatha underlined the role a woman played in keeping the different strands together in a family. The mind was thrown back to another author, another child — the young bride of T. Janakiraman’s Theermanam. The girl, who decides to go back to her husband’s house, much against her father’s wish. Girl or woman, the gender seems to be endowed with maturity and maternal instinct. One feels her presence is required in a house, which sorely needs a woman’s touch, and the other, with her tiny ladle, seems to be Annapoorani.

The poignance left the audience tongue-tied for a few minutes before views were exchanged about the Woman — her attitude, outlook, what is modern, etc., — a debate, which goes on.

SVV’s humour has many hues — from subtle to straight — a genre that has disappeared. “Whenever I feel low, I open this story and the cloud lifts,” prefaced Sujatha, starting to read Paal Kanakku. A mundane issue — calculating the money to be paid to the milkman — was the subject of SVV’s story. The husband asks for the quantity of milk, both buffalo and cow, supplied during the month and the wife, who does not think much of making daily notes as he seems to be constantly advising, is absolutely casual. “Oh, he didn’t deliver milk on that day!” she pauses and suddenly remembers, “I cannot give money for milk, which was so diluted on that day, and I have already told him.” Her spouse is exasperated. His comment that even a Ramanujan cannot tally her book does not bother her. After running round in circles, he abandons the effort, wryly suggesting that it requires the skill of his office accountant. Unabashed, she agrees asking him to bring his friend home.

Introducing the reader, Gowri Ramnarayan, curator of ‘Kadai Neram,’ spoke of Sujatha’s creative talent and the many hats she wore as a short-story writer, dance critic and executive committee member of more than one Sabha.