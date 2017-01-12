The closet moves to the living room

Hoshang Merchant, in his Yaraana: Gay Writing from South Asia, hails Anais Nin’s way of transgressing the closet “...speak(ing) about their condition and about how they overcame it through art...” In 2013, a notable Kannada storyteller Vasudhendra, with his collection of gay stories titled Mohanaswamy did come out of the closet by giving expressions to his sexual orientation. If the collection is a significant contribution to Queer Writing from South Asia, its essence and theme may widen the precepts of the Lesbian/Gay theories. Retaining the Kannada title, Harper Perennial, has published what could be termed an “edited” English translation (Rashmi Terdal) of Vasudhendra’s ten stories that predominantly discuss sexuality and marginalisation.

Tracing Mohanaswamy’s life for over four decades, this collection portrays how he is caught in a double-bind. Eve Sedgwick’s Epistemology of the Closet discusses this kind of couched life. She says that one may declare one’s sexual orientation, but that itself is not an “absolute act”. Similarly, Mohanaswamy’s life wavers between different “degrees of concealment and openness” to use Sedgwick’s phrase. He is good at studies and stands on his own feet, yet his family and society do not consider him as the ‘complete being’ because of his feminine behaviour and sexual orientation. Exploring this phenomena, the collection—non linearly—narrates, how Mohanaswamy overcomes this double bind through redefining his notions of gender and sexuality.

The term homosexual narrative would restrict the reading of these stories, since they discuss aspects like caste, gender-cultural perspectives to explore human sexuality. Though the collection’s pattern seems bildungsroman, Vasudhendra does it defying linearity. First half of the collection is dominated by the stories that narrate Mohanaswamy’s pining for lost love (‘At the Peak, for the First Time’ and ‘The Gordian Knot’), his growing misconceptions about his sexuality (‘Bicycle Riding’ and ‘When Unspoken Words Come Back Haunting’) and his resistance to the ridicule he is subjected to (‘Kashiveera’). Other stories like ‘Anagha-The Sinless’ and ‘Bed Bug’ depicting how people with different orientations are marginalized, provides insight into how cultures exclude ‘differences’. To all this, ‘Mt Kilimanjaro’—loosely based on the ‘Svargarohana Parva’ of the Mahabharata —provides an epic like conclusion to the collection where Mohanaswamy not only reaches the mountain’s peak but decides his life’s course also.

The content of ‘Bicycle Riding’, ‘Kashiveera’, ‘When Unspoken Words Come Back Haunting’ and ‘Four Faces’ embrace a form that begins either with a striking statement or an event. However, it is with such beginnings that we find the writer giving us a sense of Mohanaswamy’s past, thereby locating him in the present. The remaining six stories are more like memoirs that narrate the life and milieu of different characters like Kalleshi and Shankara Gowda.

The collection, importantly, discusses how Mohanaswamy tries to come out of the closet. His ways are to be aware of his sexual orientation and vouchsafe sexually liberated spaces by resisting and questioning the stigmatization of homosexuality. In ‘Kashiveera’, Mohanaswamy resists the intruder who exploits his innocence and in a fit of anger openly declares his alternative sexuality. In ‘Bicycle Riding’, Mohanaswamy not only becomes aware of his sexual orientation, but also begins to realize that it is a way of life. While asserting the importance of broader and more inclusive spaces of living, Vasudhendra’s ‘Four Faces’, ‘The Gordian Knot’ and ‘The Unspoken Words Come Back Haunting’ end up only glorifying physical intimacy and gravely fall short of what R. Raj Rao does while seeking sexually liberated living spaces in ‘Moonlight Tandoori’ (from One Day I Locked My Flat in Soul City).

Instead of choosing popular homosexual metaphors, Vasudhendra picks his frames and images from the heterosexual world. His sequencing of metaphors is well wrought with details and in some stories, the relationship between the tenor and its vehicle is distorted to render a shocking effect on the reader. True that in some of his stories, his distorting technique becomes too evident, but works at its best in ‘The Unpalatable Offering’ and the concluding piece ‘Mt. Kilimanjaro’. He uses Kilimanjaro, “the mountain (that) hides a fire in its womb,” as a metaphor for Mohanaswamy’s own situation, linking it to his double-bindedness.

The “edited” English translation attempts only at paraphrasing its Kannada prototype. In English, the emotional ebbs and tides of the Kannada original are violently truncated. In ‘The Gordian Knot’ the Kannada word that indicates a stream of intense emotions ‘aleyaleyagi’ is rendered as ‘fantasized’ and Mohanaswamy’s monologue about the lost love that starts with the figurative Kannada directive, ‘Ado Nodalli’ becomes a less stressed ‘And yet, he pictured..’ in English. In ‘Bicycle Riding’, a very important sentence that reveals how a young Mohanaswamy eagerly awaits his mother to be done with reprimanding him, so that he can rush off to play does not appear in English. This “editing” reaches to unjustifiable limits in ‘Four Faces’ as the translation does not capture the confessional tone that the narrator adopts in ‘Chaturmukha’.

Despite its limitations in the context of moving from an Indian regional language to a European, Mohanaswamy voices the travails of the voiceless. As A.K. Ramanujan in his introduction to his translation of vachanas, Speaking of Siva opines that anti-structure always alters its originary structure, Vasudhendra’s stories indisputably make a humble attempt at construing cultures to be inclusive of all differences.

This is a new column that we begin in Friday Review. The column will feature Kannada works that have been translated into English. Publishers may send two copies of the books to The Editor, The Hindu, Friday Review, 19&21, Infantry Road, Bangalore 560001.