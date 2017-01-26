May the creeper find a strong wall

Juxtaposition is Sachidananda Hegde’s narrative technique. The structure of his stories is an offshoot of this technique. An incident from the present, takes him to the past: like pictures in a photo album – “Then and Now” or perhaps, sepia tone and colour -- his stories unfold. The five stories, in Sachidananda Hegde’s second collection, Marevina Balli (2016), adopt this pattern.

The narratorial tone is non-judgemental, but the writer’s inclinations come through his characters, their body language, and utterances: he votes for the past. The journey from “then” to “now” he seems to say is irreversible. For instance, in a story like Muhurta, even those who retain their connections with past, use it as a subterfuge. The past therefore, is attractive only as something that we have lost – at best as memory. If at all we choose to have an engagement with it, it is a game in deception.

Kutuhoola, is a personal favourite: it defies the model of the other stories in the collection. The story has a location, but it is not set in specific time -- neither in past nor present. Gaining a kind of timelessness, the story elevates itself to the level of human consciousness. Built on an intense storyline, Kutuhoola, which translates to curiosity, makes a pertinent comment on the way societies and communities function. The life of the other is interesting only as long as it satiates our cruel and cold inquisitiveness, but hardly does one take on the role of an empathetic fellow traveller. Sachidananda Hegde, bares the violence of the human self in quiet undertones.

The detailing in Sachidananda Hegde’s stories makes for interesting reading. However, the story, which has to come into being beyond the body of the narrative, doesn’t happen. It is perhaps because the writer is so charmed by the irony of an incident that takes place in the present which at best leads him to the past. Read “Laughing Club” or “Marevina Balli” for instance. Both the present and the past are narrated beautifully, but what it offers is a picture in contrast: it doesn’t aspire for more.

However, what one really looks for in a piece of writing, are the signposts. The signposts point to a creative process that is trying hard to achieve greater fulfilment as a writer. These stories hence, could be considered as ‘work in progress’. Even with these comfortable landscapes of past and present, it is important to probe into the consciousness and see human greed, suffering, passion, violence and nobility in all its nakedness. Perhaps, “Marevina Balli” (if one can read it as politics of memory), will then shockingly manifest itself as something that grows within. And when the attention of the storyteller shifts to the inner realms, the story will be different and deeper.

Sachidananda Hegde is surely a writer we must watch out for.

DEEPA GANESH