Words of wisdom

Books that bring the focus back to the moment

COVID-19: The Pandemic That Never Should Have Happened and How to Stop the Next One by Debora MacKenzie, Hachette India

At a time when the WHO chief has asked countries to invest in their public health systems and be better prepared for the next pandemic even as COVID-19 runs amok with 27 million cases and 9,00,000 death worldwide, science journalist Deborah MacKenzie has published what is perhaps the first post-mortem of the disease. It is a gripping eye-opener that lays out the shocking spread of the coronavirus, the accumulated knowledge of our failings, and a number of opinions to protect humanity from worse threats in the future. MacKenzie, who has been at the frontline reporting on SARS, Ebola, Rabies and AIDS in the last three decades tries to chart a way forward by learning from past crises. Making optimistic arguments, she hopes the world will galvanise itself to stop the viruses in their tracks and prevent future pandemics.

Deadly Outbreaks: How Medical Detectives Save Lives Threatened by Killer Pandemics, Exotic Viruses, and Drug-Resistant Parasites by Alexandra M. Levitt, Skyhorse Publishing

This book dwells on the scientific adventures of a group of people trying to figure out how to stop epidemics. It’s a detective-thriller-meets-medical-investigations read, with the team working on exhausting every possible source of contamination. The author is an expert on emerging diseases and public health threats. From her work experience she shares insider accounts about data collection and analysis, alarming statistics, the unexplained spike in cases, mysterious deaths, and much more.

Nodding Off: The Science of Sleep From Cradle to Grave by Alice Gregory, Bloomsbury

Sleep helps the body to heal, repair, and recover. The science of slumber and why we need to pay more attention to our sleeping patterns is the theme of the book. Alice Gregory has compiled two decades of research based on interviews with people who struggle to get enough sleep and experts who tell us how and why sleep is essential for learning, memory, mental health, and physical well being. The author leads us on a fascinating journey exploring sleep as it evolves from birth to old age.

Sound Medicine: How to Use The Ancient Science of Sound to Heal the Body and Mind by Kulreet Chaudhary, Harper Collins

Ever wondered why sound evokes primal and deep feelings? When a baby cries, the mother gets stressed. A song playing on the radio stirs up emotions. It is because sound has hidden powers that are still being investigated by modern medicine. The book explains the structure of the mouth, ears, and brain to help us understand how sound is translated from acoustic vibrations into meaningful neurological impulses. Neuroscientist and Ayurveda expert Dr Kulreet Chaudhary traces the history of sound therapy and how the combination of mantras and music can be of therapeutic value for common ailments.

The 21-Day Immunity Plan by Dr.Aseem Malhotra, Hatchette India

With focus on immunity boosters now, NHS trained cardiologist Dr.Aseem Malhotra has come up with a 21-day plan that he says helps to improve the metabolic health and immune function . The book is a handy guide to understand how underlying risk factors that exacerbate infections can be reversed. With evidence-based science backing his plan, the doctor has introduced simple changes to daily diet and claims it will put Type 2 diabetes into remission, reduce risk factors for heart diseases, decrease weight, enhance vitality, improve quality of ife and minimise unnecessary sufferings.

Dadding It: Landmark Moments In Your Life As A Father and How to Survive Them by Rob Kemp, Bloomsbury India

COVID19 may have pressed the pause button in our lives but we need to move on , albeit with necessary precautions. Under today's ususal circumstances, many new parents perhaps missed a support system. Parenting author Rob Kemp's book is a timely self-help guide to navigate a child's milestones. Kids do not come with an instruction manual, says the author, and provides fathers valuable tips to play a lasting and impactful role in their children's lives. The book talks of defining moments and helps to discover the joys of parenthood, along with a realistic idea of how life changes course after the arrival of a child.