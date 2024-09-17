GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Booker Prize 2024 shortlist features most women in its history

Five of the six authors are women — the largest number in the prize's 55-year history.

Published - September 17, 2024 07:53 am IST - LONDON

AP
File picture of author Rachel Kushner, who has been shortlisted for the 2024 Booker Prize

File picture of author Rachel Kushner, who has been shortlisted for the 2024 Booker Prize

American writers Percival Everett and Rachel Kushner are among six finalists shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction this year, organisers said Monday (September 16, 2024).

Five of the six authors are women — the largest number in the prize's 55-year history.

Everett, a 2022 Booker finalist for The Trees, is again nominated for James, which reimagines Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn from the point of view of its main Black character, the enslaved man Jim.

Kushner, another former Booker finalist with her bestseller The Mars Room, is a contender again with spy story Creation Lake.

The other finalists vying for the 50,000 pound ($64,000) award are Britain's Samantha Harvey, for Orbital; Canada's Anne Michaels for Held; Australia's Charlotte Wood for Stone Yard Devotional; and Yael van der Wouden — the first Dutch author to be shortlisted for the Booker — for her debut, The Safekeep.

Organisers said the stories transport readers from World War I battlefields to America's Deep South in the 19th century to the International Space Station.

“Here is storytelling in which people confront the world in all its instability and complexity. The fault lines of our times are here,” said author Edmund de Waal, who chairs this year's five-member judging panel. “They are books that made us want to keep on reading, to ring up friends and tell them about them.”

The winner will be announced on November 12 at a ceremony in London.

Founded in 1969, the Booker Prize celebrates the best fiction and is open to novels from any country published in the U.K. and Ireland.

