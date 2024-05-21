Read our reviews of the International Booker Prize 2024 shortlisted titles

The winner of the International Booker Prize 2024 will be announced late on May 21. The ceremony, which will be livestreamed on The Booker Prizes’ channels, will be held for the first time at London’s Tate Modern. The winning team of author and translator/s takes home a cash prize of £50,000 divided equally. Each of the shortlisted titles too wins a prize of £5,000.

This year’s shortlist of six books was selected from a longlist of 13 titles by a panel that included writer and broadcaster Eleanor Wachtel, poet Natalie Diaz, novelist Romesh Gunesekera, visual artist William Kentridge, and writer, editor and translator Aaron Robertson.

Not a River; Selva Almada, translated by Annie McDermott

Crooked Plow; Itamar Vieira Junior, translated by Johnny Lorenz

Mater 2-10; Hwang Sok-yong, translated by Sora Kim-Russell and Youngjae Josephine Bae

What I’d Rather Not Think About; Jente Posthuma, translated by Sarah Timmer Harvey

Kairos; Jenny Erpenbeck, translated by Michael Hofmann

The Details; Ia Genberg, translated by Kira Josefsson

