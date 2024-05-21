GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The International Booker Prize 2024

The shortlisted titles range in themes from the personal to the political and are relevant to today’s world, say the judges

Updated - May 21, 2024 05:52 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 05:49 pm IST

Team Magazine
The winning author and translator/s take home a cash prize of £50,000 divided equally.

The winning author and translator/s take home a cash prize of £50,000 divided equally. | Photo Credit: thebookerprizes.com

The winner of the International Booker Prize 2024 will be announced late on May 21. The ceremony, which will be livestreamed on The Booker Prizes’ channels, will be held for the first time at London’s Tate Modern. The winning team of author and translator/s takes home a cash prize of £50,000 divided equally. Each of the shortlisted titles too wins a prize of £5,000.

This year’s shortlist of six books was selected from a longlist of 13 titles by a panel that included writer and broadcaster Eleanor Wachtel, poet Natalie Diaz, novelist Romesh Gunesekera, visual artist William Kentridge, and writer, editor and translator Aaron Robertson.

Read our reviews of the International Booker Prize 2024 shortlisted titles

Not a River; Selva Almada, translated by Annie McDermott

Crooked Plow; Itamar Vieira Junior, translated by Johnny Lorenz

Mater 2-10; Hwang Sok-yong, translated by Sora Kim-Russell and Youngjae Josephine Bae

What I’d Rather Not Think About; Jente Posthuma, translated by Sarah Timmer Harvey

Kairos; Jenny Erpenbeck, translated by Michael Hofmann

The Details; Ia Genberg, translated by Kira Josefsson

Series - 5 stories

The narrator thrives on the little details that make a person’s character.
International Booker Prize 2024-Shortlisted
A long fever dream | Review of ‘The Details’ by Ia Genberg, translated by Kira Josefsson
Nandini Bhatia
West Germans celebrate the unification of Berlin in November 1989.
International Booker Prize 2024-Shortlisted
View from the Berlin Wall | Review of ‘Kairos’ by Jenny Erpenbeck, translated by Michael Hofmann
Pranavi Sharma
To the sister, the abrupt end of her brother’s life remains an inconceivable mystery till the end.
International Booker Prize 2024-Shortlisted
Colours of grief | Review of ‘What I’d Rather Not Think About’ by Jente Posthuma, translated by Sarah Timmer Harvey
Nandini Bhatia
A change of guard ceremony at the 14th century Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, the main royal palace of the Joseon dynasty.
International Booker Prize 2024-Shortlisted
Ode to history | Review of ‘Mater 2-10’ by Hwang Sok-yong, translated by Sora Kim-Russell and Youngjae Josephine Bae
Saurabh Sharma
A young tourist at Porto de Galinhas beach in Pernambuco, Brazil.
International Booker Prize 2024-Shortlisted
International Booker-shortlisted novels ‘Not a River’ and ‘Crooked Plow’ are a celebration of translations, and rooted in hyper-local communities
Sudipta Datta

