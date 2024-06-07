GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Century of the refugee | Review of Appadurai Muttulingam’s Where God Began, translated by Kavitha Muralidharan

Like the pilgrims in ‘The Canterbury Tales’, the author gives us half-told tales and anecdotes from the lives of immigrants

Published - June 07, 2024 09:15 am IST

Latha Anantharaman
Young refugees in Sri Lanka.

Young refugees in Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Refugees come in waves and invasions, according to alarmist politicians and the “natives” watching and judging from the safety of their own perches. But every refugee’s story is different, and this seems to be the century in which we will hear — in which we must hear — as many of their stories as possible.

In Sri Lankan author Appadurai Muttulingam’s novel Where God Began, translated from Tamil by Kavitha Muralidharan, a young man is packed off by his family to get him safely out of reach of the rising freedom movement in the island nation. His mother sells land and pays an agent to take him out of the country. The idea is to reach Canada, eventually, and Nishant gets there by way of Colombo, Moscow, Ukraine, Slovakia, and Germany, being passed around from one agent to another. Having got there, it takes him years to gain honest employment. Whether it is worth spending nearly a decade taking one step forward and two steps back is a question every refugee must answer for himself. Nishant’s case for leaving his home and family looks flimsy, and if the reality had been explained to them in the beginning, his family may have taken the risk of keeping him home.

But reality is not what agents deal in. And Muttulingam’s style of writing does not aim at novelistic realism, but builds in a chance to tell half-told tales and anecdotes, as the pilgrims do in The Canterbury Tales. Nishant is housed at first with seven other refugees, and his housemates change and change again. They make repeated attempts to cross borders, sometimes being caught, beaten, jailed, only to start over. Many of the pilgrims in this novel make little progress, to our eyes, leaving family and country to wash dishes in an eatery halfway around the world. But, occasionally, a person miraculously breaks through. The scattered storytelling takes away from what might have been a deeper understanding of the protagonist, who emerges as an unformed character who still has a long journey ahead of him.

The reviewer is the author of ‘Three Seasons: Notes from a Country Year’.

Where God Began
Appadurai Muttulingam, trs Kavitha Muralidharan
Eka
₹499

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / Literary Review / books and literature / books and publishing / authors and poets / fiction / Sri Lanka / India-Sri Lanka / refugee / human rights

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.