Grief, love and everything in between | Review of ‘Wednesday’s Child’, short stories by Yiyun Li

A lot of literature has been written about the loneliness of women, loss in motherhood, and the aftermath of death, but no writer quite captures the wreckage these events leave behind the way Yiyun Li does. The same month after I had finished reading her newest collection of short stories, Wednesday’s Child, I bought Li’s The Book of Goose and her non-fiction, Dear Friend, from My Life I Write to You in Your Life. The intimacy of Li’s stories compelled me to read more, to find out more about her and her writing. I found out Li was a beacon for readers in mourning.

In the present volume, the titular story, ‘Wednesday’s Child’, a meditation on motherhood and loss, remains my favourite. “There are two types of mothers: those who have not taught their children to be kind to themselves, and those who have not learned to be kind to their children.” A grieving mother, Rosalie reflects on the nature of love and loss on a train to Ypres, Belgium, where a thousand people died during World War II. As she revisits the untimely death of her daughter, her mind wanders to the cruelty of her mother who blames Rosalie for her daughter Marcie’s suicide.

“Wednesday’s child is full of woe, Thursday’s child has far to go. She must have written those lines on a Wednesday. Marcie had been born on a Wednesday and had died on a Thursday, fifteen years and eleven months later. For a while after her death, every Thursday had felt like a milestone, and every Thursday, Dan and Rosalie had left flowers at the mouth of the railway tunnel where Marcie had laid herself down to die.”

Li writes about the aftermath of loss — the grief that follows, and how one must go on living. Rosalie wonders what she could have done differently. How could she have protected her girl who perhaps learnt too early of the cruelty and bleakness of the world and decided to end her life. Rosalie compares the relationship she has with her own mother who believed that Rosalie had abandoned her emotionally and now felt abandoned by her daughter. The difference between these two mother-daughter relationships was that while Rosalie’s mother resented her for a career sacrificed at the altar of motherhood, Rosalie was never unkind to Marcie in life or death. She never expected anything in return for the sacrifices she made in motherhood.

In ‘On The Street Where You Live’, a woman struggles to understand the fears of her child who is neurodivergent. Monophobia is one of his biggest fears — the fear of being alone. She cannot move past her anxieties and wonders what went wrong with her pregnancy.

In 11 short stories, Li manages to address all things humans face in a lifetime — grief, loneliness, acceptance of loss, love, and despair. Suicide is a recurring theme, and its abrupt nature, when one least expects it, may come as a shock to readers. Li’s characters have to learn to live with the havoc caused by suicide, and they learn to adapt to the aftermath of loss.

Death is not melodramatic in Li’s short stories, and in the aftermath of loss, memories remain. The stories are overflowing with grief and love because after all they are two sides of the same coin. In the acknowledgement, Li writes, “The stories in this collection were written over a span of fourteen years. During this period, I lost my friend William Trevor, my mentor James Alan McPherson, my father, and my son Vincent. They live among these pages now.”

Li manages to capture the essence of love and loss in these beautifully written short stories full of compassion — a Herculean task that most writers would be unable to accomplish.

Wednesday’s Child Yiyun Li Fourth Estate ₹599

The independent reviewer and editor is based in New Delhi.