Seven Strikes, still not out | Review of ‘The Running Grave’ by Robert Galbraith

December 15, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST

Clearly, J.K. Rowling — or Robert Galbraith as she prefers to call herself in the Strike novels — has taken no note of the criticism in some quarters that her previous book, The Ink Black Heart, could have benefited from a careful, sparing use of the editorial scissor. At around 950 pages, The Running Grave, the latest and seventh novel in her series featuring Cormoran Strike, the craggily attractive one-legged detective, is around the same size.

There is a pattern here: her Harry Potter novels got sequentially longer. This reflects the confidence of a bestselling author who knows she has already snared an enormous number of readers in her fictional web, an addicted fanhood that eagerly awaits her next offering. Disclosure: this reviewer is a fully paid-up member of the group.

As one may expect, that familiar parallel plot — the suspenseful romantic tension between Strike and his business partner Robin Ellacott — remains unbroken, unreleased. But there is progress of sorts on this achingly unfulfilled passion, with a crusty Strike finally being able to admit to himself that he is in love with Robin. As for the latter, she battles with her feelings for Cormoran, as she evaluates her somewhat tepid relationship with police officer Ryan Murphy.

The Running Grave pushes the fictional envelope in another way. For much of the book, Robin and Cormoran are investigating the case, about the strange and murderous ways of a modern religious cult called the Universal Humanitarian Church, on their own. The latter from his London office and the former, who successfully infiltrates the UHC’s centre in a farm in Norfolk, working from the inside.

Drawing from religion

As a detective, this is a coming-of-age novel for Robin. This is not merely because she plays a much larger role, risking all manner of things from being outed to being tortured and molested while unearthing the perversions and the deaths that a secretive UHC has covered up. It is mainly because she is now a woman who can take her own decisions, keeping information from Cormoran when it is sensible to, defying him when required.

The two get on the job after being commissioned by an anxious father, who has lost his son, Will Edensor, as well as all access to him, to the UHC. Drawing from many religions and belonging to none, the church has succeeded in brainwashing its followers to suffer physical and sexual abuse and adopt a lifestyle that demands the suppression of individuality and all attachment. It trades on Western susceptibility to Confucian, Buddhist and Hindu tropes — one of the favourite chants of the cult is the Sanskrit ‘Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu (May everyone in the world be happy)’.

The man who helms the UHC is Johnathan Wace — Papa J —a smooth-talking charmer who can be funny, self-deprecatory, and undemanding, asking nothing more of potential UHC recruits than to “admit the possibility”. In short, the possibility that the minds of people are occluded by a materialist conspiracy that prevents them from seeking a true reality.

How cults work

Rowling appears to have done some work on how cults operate as she convincingly lays out the process of marketing, enlisting, retaining and indoctrinating, an undertaking not unlike that of the corporate machinery that these denominations critique and ostensibly seek to escape from. Even Robin must remind herself now and then to stay focussed on the investigation and not get derailed by the persuasive force of the atmosphere on the farm and its relentless messaging.

It is hard to compare books in the series but this one more than earns the right to be regarded as one of the best Strikes yet. One reason for this is that the plot is compellingly credible; the same cannot wholeheartedly be said of some of the other books, hugely enjoyable though they are. The Running Grave never flags, the side-plots, the false leads, the minor characters, the complex twists and the tangled turns contributing to a big meaty novel that is hard to put down, difficult to resist sinking your teeth into.

There is a great self-assuredness here and the size of the book is a reflection of this. Rowling knows, just as many of her fans do, that there is no such thing as too much of a good thing.

The Running Grave Robert Galbraith Hachette ₹999

The reviewer teaches philosophy at Krea University and is the former editor of ‘The Hindu’.

