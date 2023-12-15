GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Return of the heroine | Review of ‘The Mistress of Bhatia House’ by Sujata Massey

Crime, drama, romance — Perveen Mistry has a lot on her plate but there’s no stopping her

December 15, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Sheila Kumar
Sheila Kumar

The Mistress of Bhatia House by Sujata Massey, the latest book in the Perveen Mistry Investigates series, is set in pre-Independence India, has a clutch of interesting women characters, and draws the reader into a world that is enjoyably brush-stroked and focused at the same time.

This book follows A Murder on Malabar Hill, The Satapur Moonstone and The Bombay Prince. Massey is the author of 14 novels, two novellas and many short stories, and has won several literary awards, including the Agatha Award, Lefty and Macavity Awards, and the Mary Higgins Clark Prize.

The novel starts with the Who’s Who of 1920s Bombay society at a tea party. A ripe setting for a murder in a whodunnit, you’d think. What you get instead is a wonderfully detailed look at complex relationships within families and across class hierarchies, the goings-on in society, and the politics of the cultural milieu of the time. 

The murder, when it does happen, almost doesn’t matter because by then, we are quite involved in this microcosm of a buzzing world. 

Author Sujata Massey

Author Sujata Massey | Photo Credit: Chris Hartlove

ALSO READ
Aamina Ahmad’s The Return of Faraz Ali and Louise Doughty’s A Bird in Winter prove why thrillers shine in the hands of women

A young woman working as a maid gets arrested on seemingly flimsy charges, and our heroine (Bombay’s only female solicitor) Perveen Mistry comes to the rescue. Perveen’s got a lot on her plate as it is, navigating a changed relationship with her sister-in-law, a judge who does not appreciate interactions in court with women, a forbidden romantic relationship, as well as a challenging case with a lot of potential suspects. However, she emerges (again) as a delightfully engaging protagonist.

ALSO READ
Column | The ugly reality of domestic violence in 2023

Despite exploring difficult themes of class, caste, gender, abortion, and even postpartum depression, Massey does so with a light hand. There is no shying away from the realities of life but also, there is no wallowing in the problems that already exist. Perveen takes everything on, finds the going difficult at times, but gets down to resolving the issues she can as all smart, enterprising heroines must do. 

All in all, I’d say, go on, put this book on your TBR list.

The Mistress of Bhatia House
Sujata Massey
Penguin Random House India
₹499

The reviewer is a Bengaluru-based author, journalist and manuscript editor.

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / Literary Review / authors and poets / books and literature / Mumbai / mumbai / fiction / Indian fiction / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.