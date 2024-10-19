Fleeting moments | Review of Chandan Pandey’s The Keeper of Desolation, translated by Sayari Debnath

Eight pages of a short story by Tagore, in a pocket book size edition — Kabuliwala — was converted into a film by Bimal Roy in 1961. Short stories, the great ones, carry within them the potential of a huge novel. The genre has seldom received deep critical theoretical attention, yet the reader comes to the short story with an expectation. It must capture one primary emotion, one mood, one event, perhaps one relationship.

The Keeper of Desolation — a brilliant title — is a collection of nine short stories by the young Hindi writer Chandan Pandey. Some of his best stories in this collection have the poor male worker as the protagonist. In ‘The Alphabet of Grass’, Kamlesh works in a flour mill and is in debt. He is left with the only option of ‘accidentally’ having one of his legs sawed so that he can claim insurance money to pay back his money lenders. ‘Forgetting’ is about a poor family that lives in one room and has enough space to forget one of its own family members living under the same roof. In other stories, there are the bizarre and gruesome realities of everyday life that can put to shame any fiction — stories of struggle against the corrupt and criminals.

These stories have the promise of potential but it unfortunately remains unfulfilled. They disappoint in their inability to hold on to the moment. ‘The Decision’ is the story of a man losing his eyesight. The pathos of this loss meanders into his regrets of the past and, in the end, neither pathos nor regret is captured completely. In ‘The Poet’, Alok works in a corporate set-up and struggles to silence his poetic voice but the story glides into the temperamental shifts in his boss’s behaviour leaving the reader hanging between emotions.

Stereotypes and some flaws

All stories are first-person male narratives and that voice is not distinctly owned by any of the characters. Stereotypes abound and the objectification of women persists. The language is simple and racy but that need not be a barrier to complexities of thought. The expectation is not a conservative one of having neat beginnings and endings but rather the belief that short stories contribute to a world-view if the craft of the medium is explored like a sadhana.

The translator, Sayari Debnath, sticks to the original rhythm of the language but she could have benefitted more from the presence of a razor-sharp editorial pen.

Winner of several prizes, including the Jnanpith Navlekhan Award — exclusively for those writing in Hindi — Pandey has many profitable writing years ahead of him. Along with his contemporaries such as Anuj Lugun, Kunal Singh and Yogita Yadav, he holds the opportunity to be an heir to the Hindi eminents like a Premchand, a Mannu Bhandari, or a Gulzar.

The reviewer is a Sahitya Akademi translation award winner.