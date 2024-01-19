GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A crackling new Lalli mystery | Review of ‘The Kala Ghoda Affair’ by Kalpana Swaminathan

The author takes readers along on a wild ride as detective Lalli chases a century-old mystery

January 19, 2024 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST

R. Krithika
Mysteries don’t wait for anyone.

Mysteries don’t wait for anyone. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

When we last met retired policewoman Lalli in Kalpana Swaminathan’s Raagam Taanam Pallavi, she was recovering from an illness. In the latest, The Kala Ghoda Affair, she is in quarantine, having been infected with COVID-19. Not just that. Her usual sidekicks — Inspector Shukla, Savio, Dr. Q and Sita — are also not in a position to be distracted; each one dealing with his or her own issues.

ALSO READ
Everyday life, warts and all | Review of anthology ‘Feeling Kerala’, translated by J. Devika

But mysteries don’t wait for anyone and neither does Ramona — niece of Lalli’s friend Hilla — want to wait. Her parents do not approve of her engagement to her boyfriend, Madan, because of “the family scandal… we’re responsible for the disappearance of the Kala Ghoda”. Not the South Mumbai neighbourhood that takes its name from the statue of a black horse but a sapphire that disappeared 125 years ago.

From here, the reader embarks on a rollicking journey through Mumbai’s past and present. The city is as much a character as any of the people in the book. Sita, who narrates the story, offers pithy and keen comments on the happenings and the way the city has changed. The chapter set in Watson’s Hotel is a case in point. In just three paragraphs, Swaminathan, through Sita, gives us an idea of the building’s history.

ALSO READ
The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Author Charu Nivedita and translator Nandini Krishnan on their new book ‘Conversations with Aurangzeb’

Entangled with the larger mystery is Sita’s relationship with Savio and his involvement with Mala, a former girlfriend who vanished five years ago and reappears in his life suddenly. How is Mala connected to the Kala Ghoda mystery? What of Madan, the behavioural anthropologist and Ramona’s boyfriend? A descendant of the man suspected to have stolen the jewel, does he know more than he is letting on? Then there is Jean Claude, a retired French police officer, following the trail of the cheval noir (black horse) laid by the legendary detective Edmund Locard more than 100 years ago.

All these strands come together in a neat denouement with Lalli being in crackling form, as she solves mysteries, advises Sita, climbs in through windows, and more. Here’s looking forward to the next Lalli adventure.

The Kala Ghoda Affair
Kalpana Swaminathan
Speaking Tiger
₹499

krithika.r@thehindu.co.in

Related stories

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / Literary Review / books and literature / authors and poets / fiction / Indian fiction

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.