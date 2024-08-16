GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Morality and other curiosities | Review of ‘The Dharma of Unfaithful Wives and Faithful Jackals’ by Wendy Doniger

The renowned Indologist fishes out some obscure tales from the ‘Mahabharata’ and the result is predictably underwhelming

Published - August 16, 2024 09:30 am IST

Latha Anantharaman
A sculpture depicting the battle of Kurukshetra from the ‘Mahabharata’, in Madhuban, Haryana. 

A sculpture depicting the battle of Kurukshetra from the ‘Mahabharata’, in Madhuban, Haryana.  | Photo Credit: Wiki Commons

When author Henry James referred to the great 19th century novels as “loose, baggy monsters”, we can assume that he had never come across the great Indian epic. A looser, baggier monster than our Mahabharata would be hard to imagine. But an epic of ancient times was not just meant to be a unified narrative of a conflict between heroes and villains, with some women thrown in. It served as a receptacle of every tale ever told, and these extra tales were slipped in whenever a couple of characters were passing the time of day. 

In The Dharma of Unfaithful Wives and Faithful Jackals, mythologist Wendy Doniger dips into our perennial wells once again. This time she looks into the 12th and 13th books of the Mahabharata, in which, as Bhishma lies dying on his bed of arrows, he and the newly victorious king Yudhishthira seize the opportunity to hold a discourse on the niceties of dharma, illustrating them through various stories. 

“Moral” is not quite the word we would use to describe the tales told here, starring the lascivious Indra and the other usual suspects, whose reckless or random acts are as hard to understand as the counter-measures taken by much-harassed wives, children and oppressed classes. In fact, let’s toss out “discourse” and “niceties” as well. For the reader of today, there is no way to tease even a simple lesson on right and wrong out of these struggles, and certainly no glimmer of light is shed on dharma. What Doniger has compiled here works only as a collection of curiosities. 

In the time of chaos

The translation is more pedestrian than expected. The structure of the book is repetitive, with many preliminaries and then a separate introduction to each tale, which seems to go over the same ground as the tale itself. And some of the sentences themselves are repetitive, as if thin material is being padded out. 

In telling a story about a mouse that frees a cat from a snare, while fending off an owl and a mongoose, Bhishma advises the king how to survive when surrounded by enemies. In another story, a starving Vishvamitra argues that he may steal, and steal meat, because he is hungry, while the hunter who has caught the animal pleads with him not to abandon his dharma. These are among the rare stories in which dharma is talked of at all. 

For the most part, we are walked through the deservedly obscure byways of the epic, and we are introduced to eminently forgettable characters. The Mahabharata is the epic of the Kali Yuga, and if there is a theme in this set of Bhishma’s tales, it is subversion, but subversion to what end? Is it to demonstrate that after a devastating war, we are left with more uncertainties than ever about what is right, what is wrong, and what may be the fruits of our karma? Is it to remind us that the world is still hurtling towards chaos? 

The reviewer is the author of ‘Three Seasons: Notes from a Country Year’.

The Dharma of Unfaithful Wives and Faithful Jackals
Wendy Doniger
Speaking Tiger
₹499

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / Literary Review / books and literature / authors and poets / religion and belief / culture (general) / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.