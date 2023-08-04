August 04, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 08:16 am IST

Refuting the Epicurean argument of the probabilistic, haphazard path of atoms, Spinoza, the Portuguese-Jewish philosopher, believed in determinism — that all that happens is not a mere set of coincidences, but underpinned by strong and stout reasons. Belittling ‘free will’ or ‘freedom’, he believed in the existence of a masterful manufacturer god who dictates the actions of mortal beings.

Banking on Spinoza’s ideas of blessedness — the state of completeness, which he reasons as the state of god, and thus cannot co-exist with reality — mathematician Kurt Godel proposed his incompleteness theorems, according to which true statements that can’t be proven in a reasonable system will always exist.

Anil Menon’s latest novel The Coincidence Plot goes on an unusual investigation of these philosophical ideas. When Artur Alexanian gets his hands on thesis advisor Godel’s abstract, he reads, “We want a mathematics that is consistent and complete… you can’t have both. One had to choose.” Artur, guided by Godel’s experience, goes on a journey to find the mathematical existence of god.

Artur’s ontological proof of god becomes the central point of tension in this story as Xan Bharuch — his grandson and a successful genre writer — and his ‘chaddi buddy’ Rama Rao, a hardcore Spinozan and academic, try to write a novel, The God Proof. The men are married to Farzana and Uma, respectively, who themselves are bosom pals. To add another layer of coincidence, Artur’s manuscript rests with Devyani, Uma’s ammai, who isn’t acquainted with Xan at all.

Strokes of serendipity

If that was not enough, Menon pokes out multiple threads, further revealing layers of coincidence in subplots. For instance, when Farzana, guilt-trapped by her debauchery with a foot doctor, thinks of the birth of her child as emancipation, she is caught off-guard by life’s randomness, leading her to be injected with Prostin, an abortion-inducing drug, instead of Prolin. Her child plops dead between her thighs. She repents, “If Ellen hadn’t fallen, if Patel had written more legibly, if the pharmacist had done their work more carefully… if nothing had been left to chance, then.”

Each chapter consists of two characters randomly picked from the lot, and placed across settings and time periods. In a language that is both playful and profound, Menon carefully constructs his characters and skilfully explores their interests and conflicts. The strokes of serendipity never go haywire and remain neatly tucked together, revealing the finesse of Menon’s craft.

One witnesses the author’s long-term preoccupation with the expansive, subversive idea of a story — just like in his earlier work The Inconceivable Idea of the Sun — as Xan battles repeated bouts of self-doubt and anxiety. This is where The Coincidence Plot shines brightest. Even the concoction of grief and guilt in the husband’s head as he adjusts to his wife’s death, feels very real, luminous even.

The author of The God Proof, however, has been left loose-ended. Whether the writer who has written a complete novel, or the one who has written an inconsistent one, has cracked the code of the existence of god, has been left for the readers to interpret.

The Coincidence Plot Anil Menon Simon & Schuster ₹599

The reviewer is a resident doctor and author of ‘Yeh Dil Hai Ki Chor Darwaja’.

