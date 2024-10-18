Review of ‘Ten Indian Classics’ by the Murty Classical Library of India

At first you hear them like the calls of distant flocks of birds flying back to their winter homelands. They loop and sweep tracing patterns against the sky that awaken memories of words and images stored like droplets of rain amidst the clouds, as depicted by the poet Kalidasa.

This time round, Ranjit Hoskote takes on Kalidasa’s mantle. Not, let it be said, in his role as a contemporary Indian poet of rare distinction, but as a cloud messenger tasked with opening the riches of Indian literary works to mark the 10th anniversary of the Murty Classical Library of India (MCLI) at Harvard, Massachusetts.

With an endowment made by Rohan Narayana Murty, described by Hoskote in his foreword as a “technological entrepreneur and a friend of the humanities”, the aim of the programme is to create a sumptuous anthology that hopes to make available “the greatest literary works of India from the past two millennia to the largest readership in the world”.

The works appear in their original Indic script with the English equivalent mirrored on the facing page. It is from this cornucopia of choices developed by Sheldon Pollock, described by Hoskote as “the distinguished Sanskritist and intellectual historian of South India”, and Sharmila Sen, the editorial director of Harvard University Press, that the 10 Indian classics of the title were chosen.

Language of birds

Translation is at the core of this enterprise. Each of the texts is introduced by the different scholars. They have shared their varied approaches in rendering the material in a lively and invigorating way for the lay reader. I may be forgiven for including a reference here to ‘The Conference of the Birds’, the enchanting work of Sufi poet Farid-ud-Din Attar (1145-1221) of Nishapur in Iran. He remarks that the language of birds was revealed to scholar-kings Suleyman (Solomon) and Dawud (David) at an early age. Interestingly, there are birds that speak in some of the classics under review.

Equally fascinating is to find echoes of Attar’s description of the journey across the seven valleys undertaken by the birds, in the first of the oldest stories in the book. The verses by the first Buddhist women in the Therigatha, translated from Pali by Charles Hallisey, speak in a variety of voices. These episodes are almost unbearably sad, even while affirming their agency to embrace nothingness. Similarly, in Attar’s imagination, the final goal is the Valley of Poverty and Annihilation where the self merges into the universe; and time collapses into itself, existing both in the past and the future. It only serves to underline the idea that the Buddha while looking towards Southeast Asia also turned his gaze to the Northwest (as of course he did). Or maybe he left it to the birds.

Cultural exchange

Only one of the texts is in prose. This is the Akbarnama, the history of Akbar by Abu’l Fazl, translated from the Persian by Wheeler M. Thackston. The introduction contains a description of the ‘translation bureau’ initiated by Akbar to make available Hindu learning in Persian. It was a two-way exchange. “Many scholars and poets from Iran and Central Asia settled in India offered by Akbar and other Mughal nobles, and contributed to the cosmopolitan nature of the literary culture.”

In a similar vein, we may include the following: selections from poems by Guru Nanak in the Guru Granth Sahib, translated from the Panjabi by Nikky-Guninder Kaur Singh; Sufi lyrics by Bullhe Shah from the Panjabi, by Christopher Shackle; and Ghazals by Mir Taqi Mir from Urdu, by Shamsur Rahman Faruqi.

The Hindu pantheon of stories has a luminous resonance with an episode from Arjuna and the Hunter by Bharavi, translated from the Sanskrit by Indira Viswanathan Peterson; about King Harishchandra from Kannada, by Vanamala Vishwanatha; from The Story of Manu by Allasani Peddana, translated by Velcheru Narayana Rao and David Shulman; Sur’ Ocean by Surdas, from the Hindi by John Stratton Hawley; and Ramacharita by Tulsidas, from the Hindi by Phillip Lugendorf.

To echo a phrase from the text, each segment celebrates “an entire civilisational moment” with brevity and elegance.

The reviewer is a Chennai-based critic and cultural commentator.

Ten Indian Classics Murty Classical Library of India Harvard University Press ₹599

