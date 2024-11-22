The past lives on in the present | Review of ‘Tell Me Everything’ by Elizabeth Strout

Did Elizabeth Strout write her Olive Kitteridge and Lucy Barton novels so that she would one day get to narrate Tell Me Everything? Her latest is a culmination of the best of everything Strout has offered through the years, be it character, place or storytelling.

But first, let’s turn our minds back to 2009 when Strout won the Pulitzer Prize for Olive Kitteridge, a collection of 13 stories set in small-town Crosby, Maine. The jury hailed the eponymous character as “blunt, flawed and fascinating”.

The protagonist, a retired school teacher, is married to a pharmacist, and they have a son, Christopher, whose adolescence years are difficult for both son and mother. Sometimes, the marriage too is under strain. The irreverent but relatable Olive ruminates on life, and realises that love is not to be “tossed away carelessly”; as she grows older, she wishes that she knew something sooner, that day after day is “unconsciously squandered”. Strout followed this up with another novel a decade on, Olive, Again, in which Olive reflects on old age and the loneliness that fills most lives.

For her fifth novel, Strout chose to tell the story of Lucy Barton, a writer based in New York. She has already written four novels on Barton, the last being 2022’s Lucy By The Sea, when she moves to Maine with her ex-husband William to escape the pandemic. In her newest, Tell Me Everything, Strout brings together the characters from her previous novels, like Lucy, Olive, the lawyer Bob Burgess (The Burgess Boys, 2013), and others. As they talk to each other, there are profound observations on life and death, ageing and loneliness, the various kinds of relationships, and how the past tells on the present.

Peeling off the layers

Lucy, now 66, and Olive, 90, narrate stories to each other at Olive’s retirement home on the edge of Crosby. Bob, who has just taken up a case to defend a lonely man accused of murdering his mother, strikes up a friendship with Lucy and they take long walks talking about their hopes from life, times of despair and their regrets.

The first part of the book tells the story of Bob, 65 years old, with a big heart, a fact he does not know about himself. “He would never believe he had anything worthy in his life to document. But he does; we all do,” writes Strout, as she begins to peel layers off exterior and interior lives.

The first story that Olive tells Lucy is definitely worth recording, and it is about her mother Sara. She fell in love with someone she wouldn’t be married to; both had two daughters each, with different partners, but both named the girls Olive and Isa. Lucy is moved to tears and sadness that the two couples lived their entire lives with “these ghosts in the room”. More stories are unearthed, and there are smatterings of politics, Trump, migration, climate change et al, and comments on the state of the world — the Ukraine war, for instance; but there’s no mention of Gaza.

Chronicle of lives

An astute observer, Strout conveys the anxieties of the world nevertheless, and the inability to fully understand each other through her characters. During one walk, Lucy tells Bob: “I think we are all standing on shifting sand. We don’t ever really know another person... nobody can go into the crevices of another’s mind.” But Lucy tries to understand what it is to be another person, what it is to love, which comes in so many different forms. “Tell me everything. Tell me every single thing. And don’t leave anything out,” is her plea to Bob, and to Olive, and to every person she meets, so that their stories do not go unheard.

It’s because of Strout’s immersive storytelling that readers will yearn for yet another Lucy Barton or Olive Kitteridge or Bob Burgess novel, and hope that she hasn’t finished with any of them. Happily, at 68, Strout appears to be at the zenith of her writing.

