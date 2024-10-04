Mice in a convent | Review of Booker Prize-shortlisted ‘Stone Yard Devotional’ by Charlotte Wood

If Charlotte Wood’s aim was to reach what Saul Bellow called “stillness in the midst of chaos”, as she has said in interviews, then the acclaimed writer has achieved that and much more in her latest, Stone Yard Devotional. In the process, she becomes the first Australian to be shortlisted for the Booker Prize in a decade. Five out of the six authors in contention for the £50,000 prize this year are women.

Wood, the author of seven novels — including the award-winning The Natural Way of Things (2015), and three works of non-fiction — sets her new work in the Monaro plains of New South Wales with the story revolving around an unnamed narrator who disappears from the city (Sydney), giving up her marriage and work, to cloister herself in a monastery run by nuns. Written during the pandemic lockdowns and after a serious illness, Wood whittles down her prose to the bare essential, and tells a powerful story of love and loss, hope and despair and the changing nature of grief and forgiveness.

While the narrator is at the abbey, where “noise is discouraged”, there are three events which shake her up. One is in the form of a vicious mouse plague; the second visitation is when a murdered nun’s body (or bones) is returned from Thailand to the monastery for burial; and the third is when a childhood schoolmate, Helen Parry, now a radical environmentalist nun, arrives.

“When I think about the phases of my life, it is as a series of rooms behind me, each with a door to a previous room left open, behind which is another room, and another and another,” the narrator recalls. As she looks back, there’s a reckoning with various moments in her past, particularly the grief about the loss of her mother, and the guilt she carries of how she and other children behaved with Helen (who clearly had a troubled mother) in the classroom. “Nobody knows the subterranean lives of families,” she contends.

A dreadful truth

Bristling with questions about moral failings and forgiveness, old and new hurts, “a great restfulness”, however, comes over her in the church though she doesn’t believe in god. One of the nuns, Sister Simone, puts her at ease by telling her that praying is “a way to interrupt your own habitual thinking... It’s admitting yourself into otherness, cracking open your prejudices. It’s not chitchat. It’s hard labour”.

But no amount of quiet reflection makes the mice go away, and when the plague worsens, the narrator “hates” the creatures. There are several descriptions of the punishment meted out to the mice, with the nuns devising new ways to kill, “like luring them with peanut butter onto swing-top kitchen bins full of water, letting them fall and drown”. The narrator finds this duty “morally appalling”. The learning from the plague is an understanding about “a dreadful truth”: death, and the fact that “this knowledge remains mostly hidden from the self but is always there, gaining ground inside us, unstoppable”.

This great chastening leads the narrator to also savour the moment and choose her two favourite words: “And yet.” These two words, she says, are applicable to every situation, happy or sad. “The sun is rising? And yet it will set. A night of anguish? And yet it too, will pass.” If she feels at home with the nuns, it’s because absolutely nothing is asked of her, and “nothing expected”, managing to reach a semblance of calm amid the madness.

Stone Yard Devotional Charlotte Wood Hachette India ₹799

