Immersive dive into motherhood | Review of Claire Kilroy’s ‘Soldier Sailor’, nominated for the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2024

“Mummy sing a Gruffalo.” Every mother will know that verbs are a child’s weapon to use at will, especially when they are little. Sarah Moss drove home the point in her 2011 book, Night Waking, in which a mother struggles to keep her wits about her when her children are young and demanding. One of them, Moth, has woken up frightened, and when the mother rushes to his side, she is asked to “sing” from a favourite book. “Want Gruffalo,” insists Moth, oblivious to his mother’s pleas that Gruffalo is sleeping.

ADVERTISEMENT

Irish writer Claire Kilroy’s new novel, Soldier Sailor, shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction, 2024, dives into this world of motherhood with an intense scrutiny of what it means to take care of a child in infancy, and what a struggle it can be, the joys notwithstanding. By investigating parenting deeply and writing about everyday things such as feeding, teething, changing a diaper, managing a buggy/ pram, entertaining a growing baby, and the toll it takes on the mother, Kilroy has deepened the experience.

Candid thoughts

Writers probing the life and tasks of new mothers is still a rare phenomenon in contemporary literature, barring a few such as Elena Ferrante, Helen Simpson or Rachel Cusk. Kilroy puts her name onto this overlooked space with an in-your-face chronicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

It begins with the narrator, the Soldier of the title, and a new mother, addressing her baby, who she calls Sailor. It’s past midnight and she is the only one awake in the house, taking a breather and admiring the sleeping child “who cause[s] me so much trouble but look at you”. Candid in her recollection, she declares: “Chaos was the medium I inhabited once you entered my life, once you became it.”

She describes the chaos in excruciating detail: “You did not want to be changed, you did not want to be dressed. I produced a shoe only to find you’d pulled off your sock. I put the sock back on while you pulled off the other one. I put that one back on while you pulled off the first. Oh, it was all so stupid. People think that looking after an infant is basic. I know this because I once thought so myself.”

The father question

Where is the loving father, readers may wonder. Well, Kilroy adds another layer to the story with the father missing in action, busy at work; the mother’s career has been, of course, shelved for the time being. “What does he eat?,” the father texts her, the one time he is left in charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

She loves the child — “What can I possibly offer you? Nothing. Everything. The whole of my heart.” — but she is also lonely and craving for some time when she can be on her own.

A meeting with an old friend, who is also babysitting three children as his wife is at work, redeems her faith in men somewhat. Kilroy doesn’t let any sexual tension seep into this relationship: “I didn’t want my friend to be my husband. I wanted my husband to be my friend,” says Soldier.

The narrator’s cry to her husband — “Why can’t you help? Why is the duty of care entirely on me?” — will remind readers of Nobel laureate Claudia Goldin’s words in Career & Family (2021), that though women can now have families and careers, it’s still a long road to couple equity at home. Written with brutal honesty, Soldier Sailor is a must-read not only for women, but for men too so they can do better.

sudipta.datta@thehindu.co.in

Soldier Sailor Claire Kilroy Faber ₹599

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.