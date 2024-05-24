Escape to the mountains | Review of Namita Gokhale’s ‘Never Never Land’

The beginning of Namita Gokhale’s new novel Never Never Land is marked by a poignant quote from the renowned Scottish novelist and poet, Muriel Spark. She reflects on the idea that the anticipation of death adds depth to life: “The prospect of death is what gives life the whole of its piquancy. Life would be so much more pointless if there were no feeling that it must end.”

Spark shared these words during an interview about her acclaimed novel Memento Mori. The Latin phrase memento mori, translated as ‘remember you will die’, encapsulates the fragility of life, serving as a reminder to appreciate each moment and acknowledge the inevitability of mortality. And, Spark’s profound insight resonates throughout Gokhale’s narrative, serving as its central theme.

Furthermore, Gokhale shares a strong bond with the Himalayas thanks to her roots in the Kumaon region, where she spent her formative years. This connection is evident in many of her literary works, where she tenderly portrays the tranquil foothills of the mountain range. In her latest novel, Never Never Land, she once again returns to her native place through the protagonist Iti Arya. Like many of her previous characters, including Priya and Paro, Iti too grapples with feelings of being a misfit, finding it challenging to relate to those around her or navigate the complexities of her professional journey.

In the company of women

Feeling lost and alone in her middle years, Iti decides to leave the bustling city of Gurgaon (Iti proclaims she can never call it Gurugram). And she seeks comfort in a quiet cottage nestled in the beautiful Kumaon region — a place filled with memories from her childhood. Surrounded by misty rain, Iti has the company of two amazing older women from her family: Badi Amma, almost a hundred years old, and Rosinka Paul Singh, who’s even older at 102. With them is a young girl, Nina, whose background holds some secrets related to Iti.

Soon, Iti feels a wave of nostalgia as memories flood back. The tranquillity of the surroundings, away from the busy streets of Gurgaon, brings her a sense of peace, especially in the company of the women she loves. However, a lingering fear arises as Badi Amma and Rosinka, having lived beyond the average human lifespan, approach the end of their journeys, reminding Iti of the inevitable separation to come. Additionally, Iti is curious to know if Nina is in fact her sister, and if that is why she wants to connect with her. But, Nina is indifferent to Iti. In fact, she is a temperamental and disturbed individual who is fighting her own demons.

The author has crafted characters from diverse backgrounds, each with unique traits and habits. Through her skilful prose, she brings these characters to life, engaging readers who can vividly visualise and empathise with them. For instance, Rosinka initially comes across as a harsh and aloof character, but when she unexpectedly reveals her empathetic side, we see the compassionate old woman that she is. On the other hand, Badi Amma has endured the trials and tribulations of life, but has now found peace living alongside Rosinka. While she harbours some resentment towards Rosinka, she now sees herself as a caretaker, friend, and companion to her. The common thread between these two women is their love for Iti.

Sensory delight

One of the standout aspects of this novel is Gokhale’s skill at depicting everyday elements such as nature. She masterfully captures sensory experiences, in addition to visuals, immersing readers in the fictional world of the story. Incorporating references to local flora, real places, and geographical landmarks such as Nanda Devi, Chaukhamba, and Panchachuli adds authenticity and grounding to the narrative:

“There are so many smells in the air, of leaves and flowers and rain and rotting vegetation. It is not renewal, but revival.

And then this too will pass, and the tattered cycle of the seasons will reassert itself. The poinsettias will bloom, and then the rhododendrons. There will be mulberries and kaphal berries and then the strawberries will arrive with the summer.”

The novel concludes on a hopeful tone with the final paragraph: “It will be a long cold winter. But we will all carry on. Me, us, these mountains.”

The reviewer is a Mumbai-based screenwriter, literary critic and author.

Never Never Land Namita Gokhale Speaking Tiger ₹499

