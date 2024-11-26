Journey of a common man | Review of ‘My Beloved Life’ by Amitava Kumar

On the face of it, Amitava Kumar’s latest work is a deceptively simple story of an ordinary man and his daughter. What makes the story extraordinary is their life’s journey, their experiences and accomplishments, emblematic of so many Indians from nondescript villages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story gains an added dimension with Kumar’s skilful weaving of a pivotal period of India’s history into the narrative.

In essence, My Beloved Life is about ordinary people and their trials and triumphs, about love and loss and the sweeping changes in a newly independent India as seen through the lens of the protagonist, Jadunath “Jadu” Kunwar, son of a peasant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The novel, which feels like a bildungsroman, opens with some adverse happenings just before Jadu’s birth in 1935 in a tiny Bihar village. His parents rode out a terrible earthquake the previous year and his mother miraculously survived a snake bite when pregnant with him. As a boy, Jadu endures the death of his little sister but after schooling, he moves to Patna for college where life is different compared to his village. He becomes a history professor, gets married, has a daughter, and wins a Fulbright scholarship.

The second part is the story of Jadu’s daughter Jugnu, who, after a sheltered life in their village, moves to Delhi to pursue journalism, followed by a stint in a newspaper and marriage that ends in a break-up. She leaves for Atlanta, U.S., for higher studies, lands a job with CNN and life settles into a routine. Her re-examining of her father’s life and her struggles during the pandemic lend an added poignancy to this family saga.

While delineating the life stories of Jadu and Jugnu, the author navigates historical events in India, from Mahatma Gandhi and pre-Partition days of the 1930s to Modi and COVID-19 in 2020. The students’ protest movement, inspired by Jayaprakash Narayan in Bihar, and the dreaded Emergency of Indira Gandhi provide readers a sense of the political landscape of the 70s. Interspersed into the narrative are societal changes, rituals, superstitions and myths with yarns from the Mahabharata and local folklore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commendably, the author lays bare the scourge of the caste system and racism and how it plays out at different stages in the lives of the protagonist in India and in the U.S. The story of Black writer James Baldwin and his teacher Abel Meeropol that Jadu heard in the U.S. resonates strongly with him.

Alternating between the third person (Jadu’s) and first person (Jugnu’s) narration, the pace is brisk with myriad smaller characters populating the novel — relatives, friends, colleagues, politicians, even celebrity mountaineer Tenzing Norgay. Another character, a doctor that Jugnu comes upon at a wedding in Mumbai, is brought into the mix, stretching the story without purpose.

One is likely to quickly forget the many minor characters, remembering mainly Jadu and Jignu, a loving father and daughter duo, ordinary folks from a remote Indian village, who despite many setbacks, chart an extraordinary path to enrich their lives.

The reviewer is a Bengaluru-based independent journalist and writer.

My Beloved Life Amitava Kumar Aleph ₹799

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.