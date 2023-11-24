HamberMenu
Know thy neighbour | Review of Hema Sukumar’s ‘Minor Disturbances at Grand Life Apartments’

Through the struggles of an apartment’s residents, the author raises larger questions of identity and belonging

November 24, 2023 09:55 am | Updated 09:55 am IST

Saurabh Sharma

London-based writer Hema Sukumar’s debut novel Minor Disturbances at Grand Life Apartments is a microscopically observed tale of the residents of an apartment block. Prying open the value system one employs to nurture one’s immediate surroundings by introducing inconveniences in its characters’ lives, Sukumar renders momentum to this novel. Each character is given a dedicated chapter to advance their individual stories.

And through them, one learns how the building owner Mani is being pressurised by Olympic Constructions, a company that wants to raze down the structure and erect a luxury apartment in its place. Then, there’s god-fearing dentist Kamala, whose dream of a peacefully retired life is disturbed by her Oxford-based daughter Lakshmi’s admission of something deeply personal, which she finds unfathomable. Her friend Sundu, an attorney, keeps her entertained and engaged while she remains listless.

Revathi and Jason complete the list of Grand Life Apartments’ residents. While the former is exhausted by her mother’s insistence that she get married, the latter moves to Chennai after breaking up with his girlfriend, Emma. Reva is an engineer who meets men on and off to pacify her mother. Jason, a chef, stalks Emma on the Internet. There’s sisterhood in Reva’s misogynistic workplace that keeps her going, on one hand, and on the other, Jason’s beer-chugging company helps him sail through his grief-stricken existence.

Sukumar’s deft employment of the struggles of the apartment’s ownership can be studied as a metaphor to investigate larger questions of identity, place-lessness, and belonging. Her ability to centralise the apartment as a singular thing that can influence its residents’ lives in multifarious ways keeps readers engaged. Juxtaposing flippant conversations with deeply meaningful ones, Sukumar also uses her characters’ silences adroitly. Her writing evokes all sensory details, making Minor Disturbances an assured debut.

Minor disturbances at Grand Life Apartments
Hema Sukumar
Coronet
₹699

The Delhi-based queer writer and freelance journalist was trained as an engineer.

