Ode to history | Review of ‘Mater 2-10’ by Hwang Sok-yong, translated by Sora Kim-Russell and Youngjae Josephine Bae

Will the celebrated author’s political novel suffused with ‘mindam realism’ become the first Korean book to win the International Booker?

Published - May 21, 2024 04:47 pm IST

Saurabh Sharma
A change of guard ceremony at the 14th century Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, the main royal palace of the Joseon dynasty.

A change of guard ceremony at the 14th century Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, the main royal palace of the Joseon dynasty. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hwang Sok-yong is one of the most widely celebrated Korean authors. With his latest, the multigenerational saga Mater 2-10, Hwang attempts to follow stories linking the exploitation faced by Koreans under Japanese rule and the mistreatment of industrial workers in post-independent Seoul. Deftly translated by Sora Kim-Russell and Youngjae Josephine Bae, Mater 2-10 is a strong contender for this year’s International Booker Prize. 

Author Hwang Sok-yong

Author Hwang Sok-yong | Photo Credit: thebookerprizes.com

The book begins with a description of the everyday routine of a recently laid-off worker in his mid-50s, Yi Jino, who lives in the chimney of a factory, staging a protest against the employer’s oppressive mandates. As readers begin to familiarise themselves with the landscape where the story is set, Hwang leverages “mindam realism” — which seems like a cousin of magical realism but is essentially an “oral form of history-making” as the translators write in their note to the book — to steer it towards the pre-colonial period effortlessly. 

Here’s how. When Jino is gazing at “the sea of clouds surrounding the chimney”, he sticks out “his right foot under the railing” and feels the air “solid somehow”. Then he begins “walking on a hard, dry dirt path”, and poof, one is in Joseon (as Korea was known under Japanese rule), getting introduced to Jino’s ‘Big Grandfather’ Yi Baekman. While the patriarch’s dead wife, Juan-daek, makes multiple appearances at crucial junctures throughout the book — a technique rooted in the rich myth and folklore traditions of Korea — the distinguished personalities of his two sons, Ilcheol (‘One Steel’, Jino’s grandfather) and Icheol (‘Two Steel’), become representative of the separate paths that different ideologies can take one through in life, establishing the influence of great classics such as Moby Dick and Don Quixote on the author’s writing style.

To engineer moral dilemmas and conundrums, however, a writer needs a concrete medium. Hwang does it by employing the construction of the railroad of Gyeongbu Line, which was built from “the blood and tears of the people of Joseon”, as Foreman Min notes in the novel. 

Memories of occupation

Interestingly, the idea of writing Mater 2-10 (mater is a Japanese abbreviation for mountain), which was a locomotive “captured during the Korean War”, came from the author’s chance meeting in 1989 with “an elderly gentleman”, who was a locomotive engineer during Japanese occupation of Korea. Thus, this novel, which was “thirty years in the making”, is not only enriched with stories of such people passed down through generations but also encompasses bitter realities of the time, such as forcing women into prostitution, and the subtle use of metaphors such as slaughtering of pigs to draw parallels with the butchering of a nation.

A close reading of the work, however, can bring forth several parallels between Indian and Korean literature. For instance, while the translators’ note here is exceptional at highlighting the faultiness and challenges involved in attempting to translate a polyphonic work such as Mater 2-10, where the storytelling is hyper-local and both regions’ and characters’ names change frequently, the author meticulously centralises the notion of ownership, nationalism, and one’s duty in the face of challenging events, in a dialogic manner. 

Sample, for instance, this conversation between Ilcheol and Kim — both Koreans working for the Japanese at the Gyeongbu Line — wherein the former notes that he has been thinking about “who the railway belongs to”, and the latter is ready with a response: “I mean, you know, we don’t have a country…” It ends with Ilcheol’s belief: “We may be serving others at the moment, but we’re still the owners. Let’s not forget that.” It immediately reminds one of the argument that’s often supplied in favour of the British colonial regime: “They built us the railways, didn’t they?” In Indian fiction, these commonplace rebuttals are missing but Mater 2-10 does a deft job of channelling such conversations and memories to create an archive of a lost time, home, and country. 

Translator Sora Kim-Russell

Translator Sora Kim-Russell | Photo Credit: thebookerprizes.com

Translator Youngjae Josephine Bae

Translator Youngjae Josephine Bae | Photo Credit: thebookerprizes.com

Mater 2-10
Hwang Sok-yong, trs Sora Kim-Russell and Youngjae Josephine Bae
Scribe
₹699

The reviewer is a Delhi-based queer writer and freelance journalist. Instagram/X: @writerly_life

