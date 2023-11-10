November 10, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 08:05 am IST

Manoj Rupda’s Hindi novel Kaale Adhyaay (2015) is translated into English by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar as I Named My Sister Silence. At the outset, the Hindi title gives the impression of a certain totality. It prepares us for a book that comprises events which are uniformly dark.

In Shekhar’s translation of the title, the focus distils from larger incidents to a specific person, the sister. Here, we find an example of the translator creating a different reading paradigm for the reader. Between the original and the translated, the focalisation has changed. The book has been shortlisted for The JCB Prize for Literature, the winner of which will be announced later this month

Rupda’s story takes place in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, a region often represented as a Maoist turf in mainstream media and academic discourse. In the face of the repeated cataloguing of a place like Bastar as ‘volatile’ and ‘dangerous’, the novel does what any literary work should do. It contextualises generalisations, and in the process, offers a poignant fiction about marginalised existence. Furthermore, it humanely illustrates the structural causes which break communities into factions suspicious of each other, or push lively forest villages towards eerie desolation.

Writing death

Told in the first person, the novel begins with an unnamed tribal narrator professing his fascination for ‘large things’. He is a third engineer on a ship brought to Gujarat’s Gulf of Khambhat to be destroyed. The largeness of the ship triggers in him a memory of the death of another large entity, an elephant, in the forest of Bastar. What follows in the next chapter, titled ‘Elephant’, is one of the most arresting writings of death in contemporary literature.

The narrator, a young boy charmed by the sight of an elephant, follows the animal and its mahout into the woods as the day turns to dusk. Abandoned by the mahout in the forest, both the elephant and the lost boy are forced to spend the night together: the elephant tied to the tree’s trunk while a pack of wild dogs attacks it and the boy on top of the helpless giant animal. It is a masterfully crafted chapter which may, in time, become a shorthand for the entire novel. When the boy returns to his village the next day, he returns quieter, a ‘change’ understood perhaps only by his elder half-sister.

The relationship between the narrator and his sister is a prominent facet of the book. It is a bond born out of a tenderness which never bursts open but remains powerfully tentative. A girl of few words but strong resolve, the sister’s silence in the book operates as a critique of the loud, familial discord in the house, and similarly the loud and indecisive violence that would grip the region later. Without allotting space to superfluous dialogue, Rupda brings out the brother-sister attachment mostly through reported speech, intimate gestures, and food items as trivial as a chutney. He creates a distinct mood for the sister, and whenever she enters the narrative, we cannot help but be excited for the events that would follow.

Uneven narrative

The novel is not without its shortcomings. A major issue is the narration’s unevenness. As far as the story is set in Bastar, it flows effortlessly. Whenever the setting changes to the sea, where the protagonist is on the ship, the narrative becomes laboured. We are also primed to believe that the narrator’s intermittent conversations with the ship’s melancholic captain will bring in some deep wisdom.

While that certainly seems to be the authorial design, what is obtained in the end is a tad underwhelming. The two worlds in the novel, the world of the forest and the world of the ocean, fall short of a satisfying meeting, especially when we know that Rupda is capable of accomplishing that.

Rupda’s novel is a major literary work to come out of Chhattisgarh in English translation. Notwithstanding the book’s thematic treatment of insurgency, tribal lives, state violence and marginalisation, it would be unwise to overlook its impressive literary merit — Rupda is a remarkable stylist.

And though the storytelling could be more even, he portrays with deep sensitivity both the human and non-human predicaments in a region that continues to be altered by forces beyond individual control.

I Named My Sister Silence Manoj Rupda, trs Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar Eka ₹499

The reviewer is the author of the travel memoir ‘Tales of Hazaribagh’.

