The award of the International Booker Prize to Geetanjali Shree last year for her fifth novel, Tomb of Sand, conferred on her instant fame and a unique status among writers in the Indian languages. The halo would now precede her in everything she writes and publishes, whether she likes it or not; the award is prominently mentioned immediately below her name in both the books reviewed here.

These two novels, once again in circulation, were originally published some years before Tomb of Sand. The Roof Beneath Their Feet came out as Tirohit (literally, hidden from view) in 2001, and The Empty Space as Khali Jagah (vacant space) in 2006. One may think they have now been translated into English to bask in the limelight of Tomb of Sand, but that’s hardly the case. For both these books had already been translated long before the Booker award, The Empty Space in 2011 and The Roof in 2013.

That Geetanjali’s Hindi backlist has been also her English backlist attests to the widely acknowledged significance of these books; they have walked into English not on the crutches of Tomb of Sand, but on their own sprightly feet. In fact, Geetanjali’s five novels are all of a piece, and there are some readers who would vote for her debut novel Mai (2000; promptly translated as Mai: Silently Mother by Nita Kumar in 2001) as still being her best.

Very different themes

But the five novels have very different themes. The Roof is among other things about sexual desire and the difficulties of fulfilling it, by woman with man, by man alone, and by woman with woman. The last kind is thought especially transgressive and therefore needing to be concealed in full view, as it were, by being enacted here not within a room but on the roof, an oddly secluded space. The lower-class femme fatale here is evocatively named Lalna, a woman both desirous and desirable.

The Empty Space is about a son who has died young, with the mother wishfully attempting to fill that loss with a surrogate son, the father insisting on continuing to feel loss as loss, and the substitute son, who is the narrator, bearing the brunt of it all. The plot creaks right from the beginning, but probability, causality or consequence have never been a bar to Geetanjali’s improvising plasticity and playfully inventive narration. Why have fiction, she seems to ask, if it must be tightly tethered to reality?

In any case, Geetanjali seems not to be writing for the kind of reader who goes to fiction for entertainment or escape. She is not like a poet at a mushaira, out to “loot” wah-wahi. Rather, she is like a classical artist, a khayaal singer, perhaps, who improvises on a raga to explore it in ever greater complexity and convolution. She has her eyes half-closed to the audience and half-focused therefore on something within her, as she teases out more shades and nuances in a manner that may look elaborately self-indulgent.

‘Tomb of Sand’: a triple-decker

One of the words that recurs in her fiction is dhun. It occurs in both the novels here and is rendered by both the translators, quite rightly, as “melody”. It is a word that the great Hindi novelist Nirmal Verma made his own by using it in the title of one of his books, Dhundh se Uthti Dhun (melody emanating from mist). But dhun has an equally strong second meaning which too Verma evoked: an obsessive passion. And both the senses seem to be apt for Geetanjali’s work: an intricate, obsessive melody which she hears and hopes her readers can hear too.

When Geetanjali won the International Booker, the sales of her prize-winning novel soared in both English and Hindi. It then transpired that many readers never got to the end of the novel, and they included some famous fellow writers of hers too in both languages. Not that it would have bothered her. But those attempting Tomb of Sand as their first foray into Geetanjali’s oeuvre might have felt as if they had been thrown in at the deep-end. These two earlier novels may prove more amenable, for one of them is short and the other shorter, and both deal with just one theme each, whereas Tomb of Sand was a triple-decker with a disjunct theme taken up in each successive part.

The rather less evolved Geetanjali that we see in these two novels may thus prove to be a friendlier point of entry.

The reviewer taught English at Delhi University.

