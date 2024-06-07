Neel Mukherjee’s Choice is a collection of three novellas, loosely linked in terms of characters and events, but much more connected by themes. It contains a sharply intelligent critique of the literary-industrial complex, as bitter as the gooseberry and just as darkly comic. But the critique itself is a familiar one, and the novel’s unfazed publisher makes full use of the very system (glowing recommendations, carefully placed reviews, hardcover versions, and so on) that the author criticises. Like Queen Dido in Virgil’s ‘Aeneid’, the industry has always been able to nourish any amount of poison in its veins.

I found the novel thoughtful and carefully written, but it failed to hold my interest throughout. There are of course many novels about choice, but Mukherjee’s is about economic choice, which is quite a different matter. Choice and preference are really the same thing in economics. On the other hand, much of literature is possible precisely because humans choose to do things very much against their preferences. Worse, we have the capacity to be unhappy even when we get exactly what we had moved towards.

This is the situation Ayush faces in the first (and strongest) novella. Ayush is a commissioning editor at a reputed publishing company, he’s considered to be very good at his job, he has a loving and understanding partner, Luke, a nice house in the London suburbs, two adopted children, an adorable dog, the money to indulge his vegan fetishes, and the societal freedoms to exercise his conscience. Naturally, he is miserable. In the striking opening scene, Ayush chooses to show his children an activist video about what goes on in an abattoir; the kids are traumatised. The rest of the story helps us understand the kind of mind that can see such a choice as necessary, perhaps even desirable.

The idea novel

Unfortunately, characterisation and the idea-novel have long been an unhappily-married couple. There’s no fixing their marriage, and this novel fails at the task as well. No opportunity for didacticism is wasted. Ayush argues with Luke, an academic economist, over the capitalist Weltanschauung in information-packed dialogues. The children can’t look at a flower without getting a lecture on ecology or pricing mechanisms. Ayush has a friend, Ritika Santosh, a developmental economist. Naturally, they argue over economics; specifically, economic interventions; Ritika claims that the gift of a cow can move most Indian villagers out of generational poverty. Ayush seizes on the word “most”; in his scheme of things, having hope is a sign of corruption.

The family dog doesn’t speak English, and so escapes with food scraps from the dinner table; the reader is less lucky. The overall result is that Luke, Ritika, and the children become unreal; they are just walls on which Ayush can shadow-display his inner compulsions.

The second novella is the weakest of the lot; a smaller version of it seems to have been published earlier. It could’ve been excised (doubtless, only over the author’s dead body) with no loss to the novel.

The third novella links to the first by introducing Sabita, mother of two, who lives in the village of Nonapani, bordering the border village of Dhopabari in West Bengal. Sabita works as a house help — for her employers, she’s a maid — and does a great many other things. Everything is happily miserable, until the family receives the gift of a cow from nameless do-gooders.

Whose voice is it, anyway?

The story is told with sincerity and finesse, but it still felt like a performance in the orchards of the unreal. This is the “shown” version of the “told” complaints of Ayush about the perils of “economics thinking”. The story appears to empathise with Sabita and her family, but it presents villagers not as villagers but as villagers-seen-by-urban writers. It’s not a matter of appropriation — a concept that has no place in literary criticism, in my view — but rather, the inability to find a voice that works for the story.

I dare not criticise the actual writing. In the first novella, the author bullet-proofs his novel against criticism. There are sneering comments about sentence fetishists who point out “infelicities in the prose”; about reviewers who complain about story-length; and about vapid phrases like “darkly comic and sharply intelligent”. An overly fussy eater must often go hungry, until one day the hunger itself becomes one of those choices that never feels like it ever was a preference. This is as true for critics as it is for writers. In any case, the writing is such that I came to respect the writer, even though the work itself left me underwhelmed.

The reviewer is an author, most recently of ‘The Coincidence Plot’.

Choice Neel Mukherjee Penguin ₹499

