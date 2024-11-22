Shape of love | Review of ‘Blue Sisters’ by Coco Mellors

Just a few pages into Coco Mellors’ new book, Blue Sisters, a memory, unbidden, pushes up to the surface. It’s almost a decade ago and my sister and I are playing that popular word game, Taboo — the one where you make your teammate guess the words on your cards without using any of the taboo words listed under it. She and I are on one team, and when it’s our turn, we fly through the stack. We speak in a kind of shorthand that, I only realise later, must have been mystifying to everyone else watching.

Gangtok, I say. Chicken soup, she shoots back. Short Road, I say. Home, is her instant response. We don’t bother with the taboo words at all — we are formidable, unbeatable, and possibly very annoying. But this is just how we speak, it’s all that history, shared like toys and books and holidays, stretched over decades. It’s our past, and it’s made up of so much that a few words on a bunch of cards don’t stand a chance.

I haven’t actually thought about this moment for a while, but it’s obvious why it comes to mind now. Blue Sisters is an incredibly evocative and accurate portrayal of the relationship between sisters — more specifically, it’s about love that can come disguised as anger and frustration, as worry, responsibility and grudges, and sometimes even as just plain old love. And if you have a sister, it’s quite impossible to read this book and not feel seen, and more importantly, understood.

This is a gentle book, its layers unfolding softly and slowly, so you aren’t plunged right into anything even closely resembling action. Instead, a lot of the action takes place within the characters — the Blue sisters. Once four in number, there are now only three of them left, but the absence of the fourth is a character in itself. Nicky Blue is always there, or at least, the space her sisters keep for her — kind of like the seat you save for someone in a crowded theatre — is always there. It’s her death that informs and leads the plot of the book too.

When we meet the three remaining Blue sisters — Avery, Bonnie and Lucky — they are blue indeed. It’s been exactly one year since Nicky’s death, and in that one year, her sisters have been battling demons and finding a way to continue after a loss they have barely even begun to accept. Each of them is also carrying not just the grief of Nicky’s death, but something more complicated — a sense of responsibility and culpability. And they’ve been carrying all of this alone, drifting away from each other and their home in New York — countries and continents away.

Alone, there’s a kind of a weight that presses down on each sister, so that even their lightest moments are tinged with sorrow. And then, when they finally come together, that weight lifts, first just a little and then a lot, so that we begin to catch glimpses of who they are, that part of them strengthened by proximity to each other.

Mellors gives us impeccable dialogues and some memorable moments, and Avery is perhaps the most deftly handled — the older sister who has had to become the parent too soon, and now cannot shed that skin but desperately wants to. Watching her hold herself together for her sisters is both painful and beautiful, and her arc the most rewarding.

There are other details that shine, like the minor characters who populate the book, sketched out so well that they come alive despite occupying less space; Avery’s wife, painted with so much empathy and kindness, Bonnie’s wrestling coach, the many young, vulnerable, beautiful people starring in Lucky’s fleeting, self-destructive encounters.

Blue Sisters is not a joyous celebration of sisterhood, but it is a celebration nonetheless. It recognises the complicated, tangled threads that run between sisters, sometimes stretched taut and angry, sometimes gentle, loose and light.

Blue Sisters Coco Mellors Fourth Estate ₹499

