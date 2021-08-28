Blinded by the moons: Revathi Suresh reviews Anindita Ghose’s ‘The Illuminated’

A dazzling novel of loss and separation that might have fared better with a dose of ordinariness

In The Illuminated all the lead characters have names that are bright and lustrous — Robi, Shashi, Surjo, Tara, Poornima, Amitabh, Bibek. The first four are members of a family, the fifth, Poornima, their housekeeper/ domestic companion. And how might one think of them? As a solar system that’s missing a few planets? A mini galaxy, maybe? In Anindita Ghose’s confident debut, they really could be one or the other, seemingly bonded while staying independent of one another, only to fall apart when the sun unexpectedly dies on them.

Grief is an emotion that many of us are all too familiar with these days, and you feel Shashi’s unbearable loss as if it were your own. Her husband Robi’s death is a double blow because he dies far away from home, while the couple are visiting their son, Surjo, and American daughter-in-law, Laura, in New Jersey. It ends up alienating their daughter Tara, who is unreachable in India.

Overcoming loss

At this point the story follows two strands, Shashi’s journey back home and onward without her husband, and

Tara’s life, first in a Mysuru-based centre for languages where she is enrolled in a PhD programme, and later, in remote Dharamsala where, stung and hurting from a broken relationship, she cuts off contact with the rest of the world. There are others threads too: the spectre of a worrying and frightening hyper-conservatism stalks single women via the MSS, a seva sangh that’s out to ‘take care’ of them; and the rise of C.S. Meenakshi, a feisty fisherwoman-politician who leads a counter-charge. She mostly plays for the reader via television news as background noise.

Shashi’s backstory is beautifully told. Forever a foil to the larger-than-life Robi, she now questions her place in their marriage and tries to come to terms with her own diminished existence in the years they were together. Poornima offers an explanation from mythology: perhaps the dwarfed moon can shine bright only when the fiery sun sets. The rise of the moon is celebrated through Shashi’s slow recovery and acceptance of her new reality, the fluctuations in Tara’s fortunes, and the rather astonishing ascent of Meenakshi whose life as a fisherwoman is also driven by the lunar cycle. Even the chapters are titled after phases of the moon.

South Delhi loftiness

In contrast to the gentle, dignified Shashi is her wayward daughter, Tara. A spoilt “daddy’s girl” (as labelled by Ghose herself) with South Delhi loftiness pasted across her forehead in all caps, she chooses to pursue her PhD in Sanskrit at a centre her architect father built. She thinks herself infinitely superior to everyone around her but smarts at the reciprocal indifference of her peers.

In an act of breathtaking arrogance, and because she seeks attention and spotlight above all else, she wilfully chases a much older and controversial visiting professor, Amitabh Dhar, hoping the conquest will lead to a bigger, brighter future in academics. This roundabout approach to achieving her ambitions is somewhat puzzling. After all, she is terribly bright and moneyed. She could have, in the first place, headed straight to the Chicago university (where Dhar works) if she had so desired instead of going to Mysuru. Anyhow, Dhar comes visiting, she convinces herself she’s in love with him, things end badly, and she lands up in Dharamsala.

Roomful of mirrors

It’s hard to sympathise with Tara. If the character is written with irony it’s too subtle to tell. She rants against perceived injustices and rails against her mother over narratives she’s built up in her head. It’s as if she lives in a roomful of mirrors, always a victim in her own sob-story. All of which would have been excusable in a petulant teenager, but she’s a woman of 25.

Disappointingly, the friction between her and Shashi turns out to be trifling, and Shashi’s own doubts about Robi and her marriage go unanswered. Surrounded by her small fan club, Tara blooms again, and Shashi too finds her resolution. Then, suddenly, like a conjurer pulling a rabbit out of a hat, and in a bid to tie up the book’s many plotlines (and make a strong political/ feminist statement), Ghose offers an ending that is as absurd as it is preposterous, casting it into the realm of fantasy.

Anindita Ghose writes flawlessly and her scholarliness is on full display. But there’s a lot going on in terms of themes and motifs and as a reader, you constantly worry about what you’re missing. Despite this, as a tale of loss and separation, misunderstanding and reconciliation, the novel works well. A little less luminosity might have served the book, the characters, and the reader better.

The Illuminated; Anindita Ghose, Fourth Estate India, ₹599

The reviewer is the author of Jobless Clueless Reckless and its sequel In Now & Then.