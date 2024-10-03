Biography on Ambedkar, book on Hindutva pop among five books shortlisted for Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2024

Biographies on India’s constitutionalist B.R. Ambedkar and ‘Caged Lion of Kashmir’ Sheikh Abdullah, a book on nation-altering decisions made by Prime Ministers, another on the harsh life of Doms in Varanasi and a volume tracing the rise of Hindutva pop stars have made it to the shortlist of the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize 2024.

The five books are Ashok Gopal’s A Part Apart: The Life and Thought of B.R. Ambedkar (Navayana), Chitralekha Zutshi’s Sheikh Abdullah: The Caged Lion of Kashmir (HarperCollins), Neerja Choudhury’s How Prime Ministers Decide (Aleph Book Company), Radhika Iyengar’s Fire on the Ganges: Life Among the Dead in Banaras (HarperCollins) and Kunal Purohit’s H-Pop: The Secretive World of Hindutva Pop Stars (HarperCollins).

Talking about the shortlist, picked from a longlist of 10 books, the jury, led by political scientist Niraja Gopal Jayal, said: “The 2024 Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize Shortlist highlights the rich and varied stories that shape India’s modern identity. From the critical decisions made by Prime Ministers and state political leaders, to the life and legacy of Ambedkar, from the cultural and social dimensions of Hindutva pop music to the complex tapestry of life and death in Banaras — these books offer a compelling exploration of the nation’s evolving history. Together, they deepen our understanding of India’s past and present by illuminating histories that continue to influence the country’s future.”

In an interview with The Hindu, Ashok Gopal had told V. Geetha that he gleaned new insights from Marathi sources in his book, A Part Apart. “We see him as a true nationalist, a person who worries about the entire nation, all its people, and as a person who struggled hard and earnestly hoped for some fundamental changes in Hindu society. We sense his immense pain and disappointment when that change does not take place.”

Chitralekha Zutshi’s biography, Sheikh Abdullah: The Caged Lion of Kashmir, is a complex portrait of a key figure of India’s modern history. In an interview with Varghese K. George, Zutshi said there is significant continuity in Delhi’s approach towards the border region through the years.

Asked whether Sheikh Abdullah was naive or tactless as a politician at crucial points, Zutshi said: “For someone who had been in politics for so long, rubbed shoulders with people like Sardar Patel, Nehru, Kripalani and Jinnah, he appears naive at times. At crucial moments he was in prison, and away from the scene. When two nations were being born in 1947, he was in prison. During the 1964 India-China war, he was in prison, and when he came out, he held a meeting with the Chinese premier, triggering a huge controversy. Being in prison during crucial periods of history prevented him from seeing the big picture at times.”

Prime Ministers and phobias

In a review of Neerja Chowdhury’s book, How Prime Ministers Decide, Gopalkrishna Gandhi pointed out that it was about how six Prime Ministers — Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, P.V. Narasimha Rao, A.B. Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh — took major decisions.

“It is about that process, often opaque, frequently inscrutable, invariably calculated to enhance the Prime Minister’s standing with the people and trump the Opposition. When such decisions are taken exclusively in the interests of the nation, completely distinct from that of the ruling party or the Prime Minister, they may be taken to be the exception that proves the rule.”

But the book, Mr. Gandhi said, “is about more. It is about the political chemistry of those six and includes the fantasies of some of them, their phobias, their compulsions, their vulnerabilities. And naturally, it describes the way their decisions panned out — to their, their party’s and the nation’s good or ill.”

Radhika Iyenger’s Fire on the Ganges paints a picture of the life of the Doms on the cremation grounds of Varanasi, and how caste is a living reality in India. It took her about eight years of research to understand what motivated the community beyond their work of cremating corpses at the ghats.

In an interview with Ziya Us Salam, she said, “The book is many things. For one, it tries to draw focus on a few individuals from the Dom community who are challenging society in their own ways to lead lives on their own terms, whether it is through education, running a small business or other alternative means. At the same time, it tries to examine how a community that performs a specialised funerary practice continues to be regarded as ‘untouchable’ by a majority of caste Hindus... the Doms carry religious capital but it only exists till the boundaries of the cremation ground. In reality, no privileged, dominant caste individual will be willing to perform such back-breaking, caste-ridden labour.”

In an essay on his book, H-Pop: The Secretive World of Hindutva Pop Stars, Kunal Purohit documented how pop culture, from music, poetry to books, was being weaponised silently in the service of Hindutva. “Poems are being crafted to take hardline positions that even strident Hindutva-waadis would be unwilling to take. Books are being written to do everything, from legitimising Islamophobic conspiracies, painting disparaging profiles of figures such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi, to retelling history in ways that are convenient for Hindu nationalists,” he wrote.

The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize, established in 2018, carries a cash award of ₹15 lakh and a citation; the winner will be announced in November. Last year, Akshaya Mukul won for his book Writer, Rebel, Soldier, Lover: The Many Lives of Agyeya (Penguin Random House).

