December 29, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

What a bounty we’ve had this year, with stunning works of fiction that have entertained and educated, prodded and poked. There have been the long-awaited books from favourite authors, and some brilliant debuts offering fresh perspectives. And while the year has been nothing short of turbulent, forcing us to constantly think and weigh our choices, many of us found refuge on the safe shores of good stories.

The Covenant of Water

Abraham Verghese

So many books this year pulled us into sweeping, expanding worlds. Perhaps the most involved and ambitious of them is The Covenant of Water — the story of a Christian family in Kerala, set over eight decades. The book opens in 1900 and goes all the way to the 1970s — over 700 pages of a deeply moving story steeped in emotional generosity and empathy. This is Abraham Verghese at his masterful best.

Assassin

K.R. Meera, trs J. Devika

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing you in from the first page, this is K.R. Meera’s magnum opus. A book that races through recent history, through crime and detection, through the many twists and turns of personal history woven with the history of women in India. Originally title Ghathakan in Malayalam, Meera’s latest is an adventure and a quest, all in one.

The Bee Sting

Paul Murray

Amidst all that talk of shorter attention spans in the age of social media, some of the best books this year have had us immersed in hundreds of pages at a go. Murray’s The Bee Sting is a thing of joy — a family drama full of the foibles of human life, with its humour and darkness. Set in a small Irish town, the inviting story takes you inside a deceptively simple world.

Our Strangers

Lydia Davis

It’s tough to think of someone who captures life’s mundanities better than Lydia Davis. In Our Strangers, her new collection, available only in brick-and-mortar stores as per the author’s wishes, we are offered tantalising little bites of scenes and moments, snatches of conversations and fiery exchanges. So economical that they feel almost too sharp, too quick — a little like magic. Reading Davis is always rewarding, and this anthology feels especially like a gift.

Yellowface

R.F. Kuang

If there is a book that really marked 2023, it is R.F. Kuang’s Yellowface. It was, for a while, pretty much everywhere. The story is contemporary and familiar, with conversations on race and appropriation and art. Above all, it’s eminently entertaining and readable.

Tom Lake

Ann Patchett

This year, with Tom Lake, Ann Patchett brought us the calm we needed. She put together a world of warmth, love and joy. It’s a story that starts off in a familiar world — of COVID-19 and lockdowns — but takes us back to a single summer of young love and cherry orchards, handsome actors and simple joys. It’s a slow read, driven mostly by characters and their impulses rather than a fast-paced storyline. The book mimics a kind of idyll — something to savor slowly, mindfully.

Quarterlife

Devika Rege

Devika Rege is a new voice in every way. The devices in her debut book, Quarterlife — the central conceit, the characters and concerns – may not be entirely unfamiliar but Rege manages to make them feel new and urgent. A book about India on the cusp, Rege concentrates her power on the rage and earnestness of youth, and the ways in which the personal can reveal itself to be political.

Absolution

Alice McDermott

In Absolution, Alice McDermott takes us to Vietnam in 1963, just before the war. We see Saigon through the eyes of the American wives — the women we rarely hear about, the ones who live in the margins and act as “help meets” to their husbands. The story is about the friendship between two such women, one of whom becomes our way into the story. Lush with details, Absolution forces us to ask questions that are both uncomfortable and inevitable — what does doing good mean, and can it ever be enough?

Fire Bird

Perumal Murugan, trs Janani Kannan

A simple story that takes on big, difficult questions, Perumal Murugan’s prize-winning Fire Bird is a fine example of the author’s ability to weave layers upon layers of meaning into deceptively simple prose. He questions the idea of permanence, of what the existence of home, or the lack of it, can do to us, and where the search for it can take us.

Heaven and Earth Grocery Store

James McBride

It’s 1972 when the book begins, and we are in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. A skeleton is found at the bottom of a well. To find out more, we must travel back in time, to Pottstown in the 1920s and 30s, and to a place called Chicken Hill. This is a book, essentially, about the good in humanity, about how love can bring together every kind of person, and how we keep secrets to protect each other. It’s a book that glows with kindness and empathy.

Y/N

Esther Li

This one is a slim offering, just a little over 200 pages, and is one of those small books with big ideas, big themes and concerns, packed into a deceptively straightforward plot. In this story, Y/N does not mean Yes/No, but, as is common practice in fan-fiction online, Your/Name — insert Y/N here to make this story your own. This is a book about identity and love, of obsessions bred online and played out in the real world, and of the implications of love. Our narrator finds herself flying to Seoul (on a one-way ticket) to meet the K-Pop star she’s fallen fast and hard for. A strange and compelling pitch-perfect book that pokes at all the holes in our existence even as it celebrates them.

Big Swiss

Jen Beagin

A big, difficult, darkly comic blend of obsession, sex, wit and charm, Big Swiss is endearing and uncomfortable, honest, vulnerable and undeniably weird. The protagonist, Greta, is the transcriptionist for Om, a sex therapist and coach. And Greta becomes infatuated with one of Om’s patients, who she calls Big Swiss. She’s only ever heard Big Swiss’s voice, of course, until she runs into her in real life. You’ll love Greta, and you’ll almost certainly love Big Swiss — these are complicated, funny, brilliantly etched characters, inhabiting a story that feels like the perfect mirror to the surreality of our world today.

Holly

Stephen King

Holly Gibney, King has gone on record to say, stole his heart when he first wrote her into Mr. Mercedes as a walk-in character. Well, that is entirely understandable. Holly is that wonderful combination of eccentric and charming, strange and pragmatic, and despite the excess of quirks that could easily tip over into annoying, she never does. King writes his latest detective with so much empathy and understanding, and all of Holly’s own demons, pitted against the actual demons in the book, make for an immensely entertaining piece of detective fiction.

Victory City

Salman Rushdie

This is a grand, sprawling historical saga, an ancient epic by an author at the height of his powers. At its centre, Victory City carries the story of a great city, Bisanga, or Victory City, and woven within the story of the city is the story of a girl who becomes its vessel and its creator. There’s so much here about power and mortality, magic and myth. Rushdie gives us a tale as old as time, echoing through centuries to arrive at the questions and complexities that plague us even today.

Monica

Daniel Clowes

With graphic novel Monica, Clowes creates a strange, haunting world, one that exists in and questions the supernatural and the unknown. Spanning episodes in the life of the eponymous character, the genre-defying Monica is many things at once. There’s romance, horror, war, even crime, science fiction and fantasy. And quite wonderfully, Clowes keeps everything together, tying them with the thread that is the protagonist herself.

Birnam Wood

Eleanor Catton

Eleanor Catton’s latest has been called an eco-thriller, but that’s perhaps too reductive a description. It’s dense with characters, with plot and subplot; it’s a social satire, an earnest call to action and a tense emotional drama. And despite so much political point-making, Catton never loosens her hold on the plot. The story, set in a small town in New Zealand, follows the journey of a guerilla gardening group — after all, we don’t come across them in literature often. In the deft hands of Catton, who combines masterful pace with detail, you get a truly satisfying book.

The Guest

Emma Cline

The Guest has what feels like a deceptively simple plot — Alex is from New York but is currently in Long Island, staying with her rich, older lover. When we meet her though, she’s been summarily kicked out of his house. But Alex doesn’t think this break-up is permanent. She thinks that if she just waits out five days somewhere, she can return to her lover’s home, and by then, he’d have simply changed his mind about them. So what we get in the book is five days of Alex drifting through Long Island, finding places to sleep, people to fleece — a way to feed and clothe and wash herself. As we float along with her, and watch her pretend and survive, the anxiety and claustrophobia builds into a kind of shriek within a fever dream.

Kala

Colin Walsh

It’s the summer of 2003 in Ireland, and we meet six friends on their bikes, about to go hurtling down a steep hill together. It’s a bad idea, and they know it — there’s an electric charge to the air — it’s full of the smell of risk and anticipation. When we meet them again, two are missing — while one is dead, the other, Kala, has been missing since 2003. Walsh’s book, though, is not your usual missing girl novel — it becomes more than just a mystery, unravelling both secrets and relationships in a slow, considered way that both builds suspense and sustains it. A masterful debut that reminds one of Donna Tartt’s The Secret History, and signals a bright new voice in literary fiction.

Collected Works

Lydia Sandgren, trs Agnes Broomé

Once upon a time, Martin Berg was a writer on the verge of finishing his novel. He had a beautiful, accomplished wife and two children — the perfect life. Till his wife Cecilia decided to walk out of his life. This is, like Kala, a book that is more than just about a missing woman — it’s about the gaps in a family’s history. At 700-odd pages, it’s immersive, and at its centre, carries a deep, lasting love of books, literature and the meaning of art.

Age of Vice

Deepti Kapoor

Deepti Kapoor has written a book teeming with action, a boiling pot of rage and politics, violence and naked ambition. Age of Vice is a dark, seductive, often ruthless portrait of India today — of what’s borne in its shadows and what inhabits the spotlight, and the ways in which the two worlds collide. From dusty villages filled with young ambition to the dreamlike world of rich urban Delhi, the book’s plot, which begins with a Mercedes mowing down five people, takes us through destruction and rampage, family drama and political intrigue.

swati.daftuar@thehindu.co.in

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT