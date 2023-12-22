Coffee-table books of 2023 | A gifting guide

December 22, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 10:02 am IST

The best coffee-table books are for the long haul. They double up as art, collectibles, and of course, make for great conversation starters. We’ve seen some wonderfully marketed books this year, on subjects ranging from Barbie’s fashion choices (Barbie Takes the Catwalk; Karan Feder) to film producer-cum-interor designer Gauri Khan’s exploration of her artistic journey and process (My Life in Design). There have been quiet winners, like the one on neurodivergent artists (Art Is Art; ed. Ann Kappes), and crowd pleasers, exploring South Korean pop (Beyond the Story; Myeongseok Kang and BTS). Here is a tidy selection of some of the year’s best visual books, to suit different tastes.

Slow is Beautiful | Ahlawat Gunjan

Penguin Studio

The art and the artist come together in Ahlawat Gunjan’s book that speaks of pauses and reflection, of the transformation that art and the natural world can bring, and the ways in which we can find the creative source within us. Ahlawat, creative director at Penguin Random House India, has been creating covers and art for some of the biggest titles there, and in this book, shares insights into his own process as an artist, along with tips on engaging with art. The strokes and colours that accompany the words in this book are vibrant and give an impression of free, unfettered creativity. This is a book to learn from as well as enjoy, and would make for the perfect gift for anyone looking to explore their creative self.

The Yellow Book | Amitava Kumar

HarperCollins

How does the artist live? How do they observe the world? What do they see? With words and drawings, novelist and academic Amitava Kumar offers up a treatise on the understanding of time and pain, the importance of keeping record, and above everything, creativity and its joys. The art — a collection of etchings, paintings and impressions — invites you to think about it, to take from it what you will, and to assign some meaning that might be entirely your own.

The Indian Cat | B.N. Goswamy

Aleph

In the first line of the book, author and art historian B.N. Goswamy makes a confession about not being a cat lover. And then goes on to put together what can only be described as an ode in praise of our feline friend. This is a book that delights in the cat — in its origin and mythology, and its very welcome, and sometimes mischievous, appearance in Indian history and literature, poems and art, religion and mythology.

A Home for Every Plant | Matthew Biggs, illustrated by Lucila Perini

Phaidon Press

A joy for adults and children alike, this book is a riot of colours, a coming together of illustrations and information. You are taken through 40 habitats around the world, visiting some of the most standout plants — the smelliest, the largest, the smallest, and more. The artwork is a visual delight, and the research is impeccable. This is the perfect book for anyone looking to feed their interest in the natural world.

Museum Bums | Mark Small and Jack Shoulder

Chronicle Books

First, it was a viral Twitter page run by heritage scholars and art educators Mark Small and Jack Shoulder. Now, it’s a book that will take you on a historical journey quite unlike any other. A book about bums seems bold, and this one certainly is, but it’s also educational — a kind of crash course on classical art housed in museums around the world. The photos, delightful in themselves, are accompanied by stories and witty yet insightful commentary. An unusual book, and certainly an unusual perspective on history — this one is definitely a collectable.

SADAK: Hand Painted Street Signs in India | Aradhana Seth

Humboldt Books

Indian filmmaker, artist and photographer Aradhana Seth has spent decades photographing one of the staples of India’s urban landscape — handpainted signs and posters on doors and windows, shop shutters and walls. With their digitally-produced counterparts fast taking over the meticulous work of thousands of artists, this book that brings together Seth’s archive becomes especially important. Accompanying the stunning visuals, printed on foldouts, are stories of some of the prominent names behind these handpainted signs, a critical essay by visual culture lecturer Kajri Jain, and an autobiographical text by artist Francesco Clemente.

Red Lilies, Water Birds

The Registry of Sarees

The book was born of the exhibition by the same name, presented by The Registry of Sarees. Red Lilies, Water Birds, curated by textile designer Mayank Mansingh Kaul and designed by Reha Sodhi, showcased 108 sarees spread over a century and covering nine themes. In the book, the exhibition finds new, lasting life as one encounters textiles and stories from the journey of this draped garment. The book itself is beautiful, with a lush blue textile cover that mimics the fabric of the saree, and inside, we find stunning images that accompany curated essays.

The Herbal Sutra | Madhulika Bannerjee

Roli Books

Did you know that some home remedies suggest a paste of dhaniya, or coriander seeds, can cure headaches? Or that jamun’s medicinal properties are great for not just sore throats and ulcers, but also diabetes mellitus? Madhulika Bannerjee’s book takes you on a beautifully illustrated journey through India’s herbal legacy and all the wisdom it contains. From black pepper to kokum, haldi to amla, India’s most loved and used herbs, and their uses, benefits and applications, are documented in ths book. The bright art, in the style of hand-block printing, is the perfect accompaniment to the knowledge within.

Glow: The Wild Wonders Of Bioluminescence | Jennifer N.R. Smith

Thames & Hudson

The scientist-author brings together nature and art to explore the phenomenon of bioluminescence — the tendency of the natural world to literally glow. From the more common fireflies and glow worms to rarer creatures like the glowing sucker octopus and honey fungus, the book covers a wide range of organisms. The artwork spread across the pages nearly comes to life, making the book a pleasure to flip through.

Love: A Curious History in 50 Objects | Edward Brooke-Hitching

Simon and Schuster

With every book, Brooke-Hitching visits a subject in the most curiously fascinating way. In The Madman’s Library (2020), he took us on a journey through the world’s rarest and strangest of manuscripts and the history behind them. The Phantom Atlas (2016) told the story of maps and atlases and their several oddities. The latest cabinet of curiosities is perhaps Brooke-Hitching’s most compelling project yet. It takes a look at the history of love through objects that played a part in it — from love spells and romantic codes to erotic paintings, mechanical beds and more. As always, this is an intense dive, and makes for the perfect romantic gift.

Gin: A Tasting Course | Anthony Gladman

DK

A definitive guide to all things gin, this book by award-winning drinks writer Anthony Gladman does a deep dive into the history of the spirit that has gained immense popularity in the past decade. One can learn the origin of the beverage — how it was believed to have medicial properties that cured even malaria — and its more modern journey through distilleries and taste profiles. There is even a special section on making some classic cocktails, including, of course, the famous G&T. If you know a gin-enthusiast, you’ve found them the perfect gift.

